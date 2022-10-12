FC Barcelona all time top scorers: Lionel Messi miles ahead in the category of goalscorers

Goal takes a look at FC Barcelona's top 20 goalscorers of all time...

For more than decades, FC Barcelona has earned the tag of owning some of the deadliest forwards not only in Spanish football but also around Europe.

But who are some of the most prolific goalscorers to have donned the famous blue and red jersey?

One of the greatest players ever to have grazed the footballing pitch, Lionel Messi sits at the pinnacle of FC Barcelona’s goalscoring charts. The young Argentine forward joined the Spanish giants at the age of 13 and since then he has bashed all the possible club records through his journey. Lionel Messi scored an unbelievable 672 goals for the Blaugrana in all competitions to finish top off the podium. Not only that, in his 20-year stint with the club Messi collected an unbelievable collection of silverware (35) before parting ways with Barcelona in 2021 owing to their financial crisis. He also holds the record for scoring the greatest number of goals in is miles ahead of the second player on this illustrious list.

Cesar Rodriguez Alvarez wins the silver medal in the race of Barcelona’s top scorers. The Spanish forward bagged 232 goals in 351 club games during his tenure at the club. The forward captured the Spanish title five times along with the other eight trophies he won with the Catalans. Cesar was renowned for his ability to find the back of the net from corners which he produced on a regular basis.

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez joined Barcelona in 2014 after proving his excellence in the Premier League. A deadly poacher in front of goal, Suarez along with Messi and Neymar formed one of the deadliest partnerships in football. The trio bagged 131 goals in 2015/16 to guide Barcelona to a treble while breaking all the goalscoring records. Suarez moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020 but he’ll go down as one of the most successful forwards not only in the history of Barcelona but of football.

The third member of the famous ‘MSN’ trio, Brazilian forward Neymar sits at 18th position in the top-goal scorer charts of FC Barcelona. A flamboyant footballer Neymar turned out to be an astonishing signing for the club. Unfortunately for Barcelona fans, Neymar was purchased by PSG in a record transfer fee of €222m.

Former FC Barcelona player and manager and the current coach of Spanish national football team, Luis Enrique also features in the list with 108 goals from 300 matches. Luis Enrique was a prolific striker of his time who had the knack of regularly finding the back of the net.

Here are the top 20 all-time goalscorers for FC Barcelona in full.

FC Barcelona's top 20 goal scorers of all time