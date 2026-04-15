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FC Barcelona: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channels and platforms are showing Barça’s matches live on TV or via livestream?

Barcelona
Champions League
LaLiga
Copa del Rey

Wondering where to catch FC Barcelona’s live action in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey or the Supercopa? You’ve come to the right place.

FC Barcelona are once again competing in several competitions this season: the Catalans are aiming to challenge for titles in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.  

Here’s a quick guide to the channels broadcasting Barça’s matches.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster showing Barça live on TV and online.

Below is a quick guide to watching Barça in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa, both on free-to-air TV and via livestream.

La Liga is exclusively broadcast in Germany by DAZN, which has held the rights to the Spanish league since its launch and streams every Blaugrana fixture live and on demand.

Choose the plan that suits youand sign up today!

No matter which package you pick, La Liga is always included.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-OSASUNAGetty Images

The same principle applies to the Champions League, albeit with one key exception: the Tuesday-night headline match streams exclusively on Prime Video, while the rest of the week’s fixtures are covered by DAZN

Sign up for Amazon Prime Videoto watch the featured Tuesday clash exclusively.

On Tuesdays, check the broadcast schedule; on Wednesdays, head straight to DAZN.

FC BarcelonaGetty

Finally, the cup competitions: the Copa del Rey is also on DAZN, and will stay there until the end of the 2028/29 season, having been secured by the broadcaster only recently.

Sign up now to secure your MagentaSport subscription from just €7.95 a month.

The Supercopa will be shown on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, and the matches are also available on MagentaSport and DAZN

FC Barcelona: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting Barca’s matches live on TV and via livestream? The club at a glance

Founded29 November 1899
La Liga titles28
Cup wins32
Champions League titles5
Record appearancesLionel Messi
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