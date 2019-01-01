Faycal Fajr: Getafe sign Caen midfielder

The Moroccan international will don the jersey of Getafe for the second time in his career, after completing a move back to the Spanish side from Caen

have announced the signing of Moroccan attacking midfielder Faycal Fajr from for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old joined Caen from Getafe in the summer of 2018, going on to make 36 appearances for the French outfit, scoring five times.

Following Les Vikings' relegation to Ligue 2 last season, the French-born player has now returned to the Spanish side.

The Moroccan international will look to bolster the Spanish side, who will be featuring in the in the coming season, after their impressive fifth-place finish in last season.

Fajr featured 33 times for Getafe in his previous stint at the club, and he was part of the Moroccan side which got knocked out in the Round of 16 by Benin Republic at the 2019 .

Getafe will kick start their 2019/2020 season on August 18 when they travel to in the league.