Fatoumata Kanteh decisive as Sporting Huelva grab first win of the season

The Gambian-born Spaniard put in a fine display as her side ended their winless streak against the visitors on Wednesday

Fatoumata Kanteh was in superb form for Huelva as she contributed an assist in her side's 1-0 win over Rita Chikwelu's Madrid CFF in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola game on Wednesday.

The Gambian-born Spanish striker made her ninth appearance for Sporting, gaining her eighth start of the season and was influential in her ending a winless run in the current campaign.

The hosts went into the contest on the heels of an eighth successive winless game this season following back-to-back draws, with a 2-2 result against before a recent 1-1 draw at Logrono last Saturday.

On the other hand, Madrid were cruising from back-to-back big victories, with a 4-1 triumph at before another 4-1 result, against at home on Saturday.

In search for a maiden win of the season, the 23-year-old Gambian made an instant impact when she teed up Dany Helena in the 26th minute to grab the crucial matchwinner.

Kanteh was involved for 73 minutes in Sporting's win at Campo Futbol La Orden before she was replaced by Mikela Waldman.

While international Chikwelu featured from the start to the finish in the game but could not rescue Oscar Fernandez's side.

The result means Sporting Huelva have moved off the bottom of the log to 15th with six points from nine matches and will square up with in their next fixture on Sunday.

On the other hand, Madrid will look to bounce back to winning ways when they visit in a local derby on the same day.