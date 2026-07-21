Faster Than Expected.. Rodrygo Surprises Real Madrid

Rodrygo is closing in on a major morale boost in his recovery with Real Madrid. Tests and his rehabilitation programme have shown faster progress than expected, strengthening the club's hopes of getting the Brazilian forward back during the second half of the season.

Spanish newspaper AS revealed that Real Madrid have grown more optimistic about their Brazilian striker's recovery, with signs pointing to a possible return next January, earlier than anyone dared hope when he first went down.

Rodrygo suffered a serious injury on 2 March during the match against Getafe: a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and the lateral meniscus in his right knee. It ended his season and cost him a place with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, where the Seleção crashed out in the round of 16.

The 25-year-old is making advanced strides in his treatment programme, according to the report. He is now closer to recovering within ten months rather than the twelve estimated in the initial diagnosis.

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Surgery came on 10 March, followed by an intensive programme of physiotherapy and rehabilitation focused on restoring movement in the knee and keeping him sharp in the gym. The newspaper added that Rodrygo has been walking normally for several weeks, allowing him to carry on his daily life as usual. He even attended World Cup matches as a Brazil fan, where he met Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Medical clearance next January looks the nearest goal. Regaining full match fitness and forcing his way back into the starting line-up may take longer.

Absent from the pitch he may be, but Rodrygo has kept his presence in the corridors of Real Madrid. He joined the Valdebebas training centre from the first day of pre-season under new head coach José Mourinho, undergoing medical tests with the players who did not feature at the World Cup and staying around the squad throughout.

Dani Carvajal's departure has reshuffled the captaincy at the club, the report added. Federico Valverde is now first captain, followed by Vinícius Júnior, then Thibaut Courtois, with Rodrygo fourth in the leadership hierarchy.

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