Fantasy Premier League prizes: What do winners of 2020-21 competition get?

If you find yourself in the running for the top spot in the fantasy football league, you could well find yourself heading off to a Premier League game

Another Premier League season approaches a conclusion and that means things will be heating up for fantasy football managers chasing virtual glory.

While most people play the game for fun, sometimes entering into wagers with their friends, there are actual prizes at stake.

So what do the winners of the Premier League's official game get? Goal brings you all the details.

What prizes do the FPL 2020-21 winners get?

The overall winner of Fantasy Premier League in 2020-21 gets an array of prizes, including hospitality, video games, clothing and other acoutrements.

A seven-night break in the United Kingdom including a week's worth of tourist activities and VIP tickets to two Premier League matches is the main attraction, with accommodation and travel paid for.

As well as that, the 2020-21 FPL winner gets a copy of FIFA 21 along with a games console to play it on.

Finally, the winner also gets a Nike manager jacket and a 'goody bag' containing a rucsack, t-shirt, water bottle, mug, stress ball, pad, pen and keyring.

It is not just the overall winner who gets prizes on FPL - runner up, third place and the cup winner are also in for a treat.

Place Prizes 1st 7-night UK break (travel & accommodation), VIP tickets to two Premier League games, Hublot connected watch, FIFA 21, games console, Nike jacket, FPL goody bag 2nd VIP tickets to a Premier League game, two nights accomodation, FIFA 21, games console, tablet computer, bluetooth speaker, FPL goody bag 3rd FIFA 21, games console, tablet computer, bluetooth speaker, Nike jacket, goody bag Cup VIP tickets to a Premier League game, two nights accomodation, FIFA 21, games console, tablet computer, bluetooth speaker, FPL goody bag

The runner-up gets the reward of VIP tickets to one Premier League game in 2021-22 along with two nights accommodation and travel paid for.

They will also receive FIFA 21, a games console, a tablet computer and bluetooth speaker. A FPL 'goody bag' and Nike manager jacket are also part of the prize for second place.

The player who finishes third overall in FPL 2020-21 does not get the VIP Premier League game treatment, but they will receive a tablet computer, bluetooth speaker, a copy of FIFA 21 and a games console, as well as a Nike jacket and goody bag.

Winning the FPL cup competition brings the same rewards as finishing second overall, with a VIP trip to a Premier League match in 2021-22, FIFA 21, games console, a tablet computer, bluetooth speaker and goody bag.

Are there any other FPL prizes?

As well as big overall prizes, weekly and monthly prizes were handed out during the course of the season.

The prize for Manager of the Week includes FIFA 21, a Nike football, a FPL rucksack and a mug. As well as that, the top 20 managers each week receive a goody bag each.

Each month, the Manager of the Month gets a slightly better prize of a tablet computer, bluetooth speaker, FIFA 21, a Nike football and a Nike jacket.

The top 10 managers each month then receive a goody bag containing a rucksack, t-shirt, water bottle, mug, a pen, pad, stress bal and key ring.