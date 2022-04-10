Fans slam Manchester United’s Ronaldo for alleged incident with Everton fan despite apology

Many fans across the world have taken to social media to criticise the incident where Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly smashed a phone belonging to an Everton fan after the Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

The incident happened after the final whistle as the former Real Madrid star walked down the tunnel at Goodison Park.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international later took to his Instagram to apologise to the fan by stating: “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient, and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Despite the apology, several fans have descended onto Twitter and GOAL Africa's Facebook page to express their displeasure with Ronaldo’s action.

Below is how fans reacted to the incident.

If a teacher had done what Cristiano Ronaldo did at Everton yesterday they'd have been almost certainly sacked.



I came close a few times to grabbing a phone and hurling at at the corner of the lab.



But Ronaldo's livelihood doesn't depend on that kid getting his 5 grade c's. — Mark's Tweets (@tweets_marks) April 10, 2022

Ronaldo assaulted a kid because he lost a game. Crazy pic.twitter.com/2Cr6mYNqT4 — MC (@CrewsMat10) April 9, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo breaking a kid’s phone and offering to get him to a game at Old Trafford (which wouldn’t even cost Ronaldo a penny). I dunno, maybe buy him a new phone? — Emlyn Begley (@EmlynBegley) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, another supporter has stood by Ronaldo thanking him for meeting a fan after the incident.

Well he’s finally got it! Thank you so much @Cristiano for stopping for a quick selfie with my little boy @oliverharrison.11 5 time Ballon d’Or winner, he’s over the moon with it ❤️⚽️🇾🇪🇵🇹🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/qQZSZuvf87 — Deano Harrison (@deanothered) April 9, 2022

On the Goal Africa Facebook page, Egberi Jeffrey feels the Premier League should punish Ronaldo by stating: “Another Will Smith? The Premier League should act now and discipline Ronaldo, take off his would best award.”

Elsewhere, Kra T OS wondered that despite Everton winning the game, Ronaldo still grabbed the headlines: “Everton won and somehow Ronaldo still made the headlines, this guy always finds a way to stay relevant.”

Article continues below

Another fan Sharma Smriti felt Ronaldo was frustrated for not getting a penalty against the Toffees: “He did that cause he was frustrated he did not get a penalty.”

