Starting to lose form? - Fans react to Mendy's latest performance against Leeds
Edouard Mendy was recalled back to the Chelsea starting lineup, after being rested for their mid-week Champions League match, as the west London outfit fought hard to secure a 3-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Blues fell behind in the 28th minute as Raphinha converted a penalty, which was conceded by Marcos Alonso for a foul on Daniel James. Mason Mount later leveled for the hosts before Jorginho put Chelsea ahead just before the hour-mark.
There was more drama as Joe Gelhardt equalized from his first touch after coming on from the bench in the 83rd minute, before Jorginho proved to be the difference with yet another penalty.
Editors' Picks
- The end of Aubameyang? Arsenal captain's future in doubt after missing Southampton win
- Eto'o: Drogba and Toure celebrate new president of Cameroon FA
- Sterling joins the 100 club and is getting back to his brilliant best
- Liverpool's Salah closes in on Vardy's record after winning goal against Aston Villa
Goalkeeper Mendy had a quiet opening half but was called into action, having to save Raphinha’s free kick which stretched him into full length. The Senegalese also made some saves in the second half to keep Leeds at bay.
Having remained so resolute in defence in the early part of the season, the Blues have now failed to keep a clean-sheet in their last five games across all competitions, with the Senegal international featuring in four of those games.
Mendy has looked shaky in recent weeks, with his the error to give away a penalty against West Ham the biggest highlight of his recent struggles.
For the first time this season, Chelsea have now conceded at least two goals in three successive games and we take a look at what fans are saying about the form of their Senegalese shotstopper.