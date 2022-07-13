Fans rave over Senegal captain Koulibaly's expected transfer from Napoli to Chelsea

The supporters feel the Blues are set for a massive defensive upgrade with the experienced Teranga Lions skipper

Fans online believe Chelsea’s defence will receive a massive upgrade following the anticipated arrival of Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly is reportedly close to being a Chelsea player after the Blues and Serie A side Napoli agreed a deal worth €38m, bringing an end to the player’s eight-year stay in Italy, and a number of fans feel the London giants have got it right.

🇸🇳 Kalidou Koulibaly ranks:

98th percentile in dribbles

84th percentile in progressive passes

87th percentile in tackles



This is against other center backs in Europe.



Chelsea have a defensive juggernaut 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/aXadq6QDxm — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) July 13, 2022

In Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea are getting the most two-footed elite centre-back in the world.



You might remember Terry pinging passes with both feet, Koulibaly is just as good. pic.twitter.com/pNA3uZ8uhW — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) July 13, 2022

The owner of Napoli once said this about Kalidou Koulibaly & how much he would be worth in England. pic.twitter.com/1x2SYg52gd — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 13, 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea done and sealed. Welcome to the biggest club in London 🥶💙💙 — kwesi.mael🇬🇭🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@obanyansafo) July 13, 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly the complete defender welcome to Chelsea 🇸🇳 👑 #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/L4R1UNrdBG — DavidHD72 (@DavidHD721) July 13, 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea is done! what a goodnight — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) July 13, 2022

Chelsea fans, enjoy our new player and African giant, Kalidou Koulibaly. HERE WE GO!



Retweet massively.🔋💙 pic.twitter.com/G33OZuLR0u — sophia (@90sSophie) July 13, 2022

The African tradition continues at Chelsea.



Another transfer window, another African player will wear the Blue jersey of Chelsea.



This season is the former Napoli Captain and current Senegalese national team captain, Kalidou Koulibaly. pic.twitter.com/ajeNL4W0wK — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) July 13, 2022

Chelsea have done by far the best business in the transfer market by signing Kalidou Koulibaly. — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) July 13, 2022

🚨BREAKING: Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly is the best CB partnership in The PL Next Season



ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲 pic.twitter.com/IADpxPZup7 — badboy.jeremy (@badboy_jeremy1) July 13, 2022

Sterling unveiling was under a coconut tree

Kalidou Koulibaly unveiling will be under a mango tree — KHALIPO NYAME (@medcgyimie) July 13, 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly is the best CB in the premier league after Thiago Silva



Rt if you agree… pic.twitter.com/k7mhxZt5GJ — Gabby®️ (@CFCGabby) July 13, 2022

Some fans believe Koulibaly's signing will make them easily forget the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Some amazing highlights for Kalidou Koulibaly.🔥🚨



Isn't he be the best replacement for Rudiger & Christensen? Mendy is definitely happy



Good progress so far with the coming of Raheem Sterling to #ChelseaFC after Raphinha ended up in Barca. Welcome to Chelsea & Stamford Bridge pic.twitter.com/9UH0CLxiwr — Anko Benjamin Kirui (@Anko_Benjamin) July 13, 2022

However, a section of supporters think the Senegalese is past his best.

It’s 2022 fam. Lisandro Martinez is better than Kalidou Koulibaly. I don’t get the excitement, you’re signing a finished player. — jαck (@UtdOptimist) July 13, 2022

Koulibaly has been the subject of transfer speculation in the last four years with a number of Premier League teams including Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool as well as Spanish giants Barcelona being linked with an interest.

The Senegal international has been a mainstay in the Napoli defence since he joined them in July 2014, making 317 appearances while scoring 14 goals and he leaves having captained the side to the 2019-20 Coppa Italia crown.

Considered one of the best centre-backs in the world, the 31-year-old, who captained Senegal to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title, was voted the Serie A Best Defender in 2018-19 while he has featured in the Serie A Team of the Year on four occasions.