Fans in the States enjoy the game more than in Europe - Locadia

The Dutch attacker is enjoying life on loan in MLS and believes the crowds are a lot more carefree

loanee Jurgen Locadia has claimed fans in the United States can sit back and enjoy matches more than they do in Europe.

The 26-year-old joined FC Cincinnati in February and scored on his debut for the club against in a 3-2 loss.

Having previously played in the Eredivisie, Premier League and , Locadia is enjoying playing in front of MLS crowds that don't take the game quite so seriously.

More teams

"The stadiums are way bigger than in Europe and I think the fans' vibe is also different because I think here in the States the fans enjoy the game more and in Europe I get the feeling that people are more judgey about the game," Locadia told Cincinnati.com.

"Here in the States, they come to enjoy the game and see the players and drink beer. And in Europe it's more like, we need to win and they're gonna judge you.

"They don't like when you play the ball back to the goalkeeper."

Prior to the suspension of MLS due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cincinnati had lost their opening two games of the season with Locadia used as a substitute against Red Bulls before earning a start against .

While he's only had a brief taste of MLS, Locadia has taken to life in the United States and is open to the idea of making his five-month loan permanent should Brighton agree to let their player go.

"I like it here so far in Cincinnati and the league also," Locadia said.

Article continues below

"I talk with my agent also and he said at the end of the day it's my decision, and I told him I'm happy here, so if we can figure something out with Brighton and Cincinnati, which I understand is going to be difficult, we can try and fix the situation because...Cincinnati's gotta say if they're gonna buy me or not and I think Brighton has some work in it also.

"But my agent called with Brighton already and they talked about the situation and hopefully they can work something out."

Locadia has made 43 appearances for Brighton since joining them from in 2018.