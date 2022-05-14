Fans fume at 'unfair' treatment of Liverpool's Mane after his omission from PFA Awards shortlist
Fans have questioned why Senegal forward Sadio Mane was not shortlisted for the Professional Football Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year Awards despite the good season he is enjoying with Liverpool.
Mane was among the players who had been touted to be in contention for the prestigious individual award but missed out on the nomination with teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those shortlisted.
Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse are the other nominees but a section of fans are disappointed at Mane's absence.
Some fans feel Mane does not get the credit he deserves and should go elswehere if his efforts are to be recognised.
With Mane among the players who have been touted as a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or award, some fans feel one has to be realistic.
Mane has played a pivotal part as Liverpool challenge for an unprecedented quadruple.
The former Southampton star has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season with a number of his strikes coming in crucial games for the Reds.
He has a chance to add onto that tally as Liverpool look to win a second trophy of the season when they take on Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.
