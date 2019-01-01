Fans can slap me if I say no to taking a picture, says former Chelsea man Kalas

The Czech defender has promised to give his time to the people of his new home

Former defender Tomas Kalas has said that fans can 'slap him' if he refuses to take a picture with them after joining permanently.

The 26-year-old centre-half spent last season on loan with the Robins - his seventh temporary move since joining Chelsea in 2010.

Kalas has finally ended a nine-year association with the Blues to make a permanent home in Bristol, where he made 38 Championship appearances as a key part of the side's defence and wants to show his appreciation to the fans.

"In Bristol it's a nice atmosphere everywhere you go," Kalas told the Bristol Post.

"Nowadays loads of people know me now so it's making it quite tough again.

"But as long as somebody isn't rude like one of today's kids. I signed their shirt and they said, 'great own goal' [against on Saturday] ... in that moment you would rip that shirt off them!

"As long as they ask politely, I've never said no (to signing an autograph) and I'll never do that unless somebody says, as a direct order, 'sign my shirt, take a picture with me' then I don't really hear that.

"But if somebody says please, because that's what my father taught me, say hi to everyone who says hi, say please to anybody who says please.

"If somebody says, 'please can we take a picture' - if I say no then they can slap me."

The central defender says he chose to make his temporary move to Bristol City permanent due to the interest they showed in him even after his loan move expired.

“For me, personally, it was quite a successful season and the interest was there from Bristol City, the manager and the fans, especially, the whole summer,” Kalas continued

“So that made the decision that much easier - the decision if I should wait for somebody else or shall I sign for Bristol as a first choice.

“I just wanted to get it done and dusted and find the club I can finally play for and dedicate whatever it takes on and off the pitch to one and only club; not always be on loans and try my best for the club that never takes me or never shows interest after certain successful seasons.

“They still showed the interest and that's what I really appreciate.”