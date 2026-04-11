Fans are sending a very clear and loud message to Anthony Correia

FC Utrecht secured a comfortable home win over Telstar on Saturday. The high-profile clash between manager Ron Jans and his likely successor Anthony Correia—who has already agreed personal terms for a move to Utrecht—was settled by the hosts’ clinical efficiency. The highlight of the afternoon came from Jesper Karlsson, who thundered in from long range to make it 4-1.

Dani de Wit returned to the starting line-up after serving a suspension, while Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp—on loan at Telstar from Almere City FC and rumoured to be joining FC Utrecht this summer—made his first appearance since 4 March.

On the pitch, Telstar started brightly and created two early chances through Patrick Brouwer and Emmanuel Owusu, but goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas kept his side in the game. Utrecht clearly struggled during the visitors’ opening spell.

Nevertheless, the hosts opened the scoring after ten minutes: Dani de Wit flicked on a corner, and Matisse Didden tapped in from close range. That goal shifted the momentum, though the quality of play remained patchy for both sides.

The remainder of the first half passed without much incident, despite half-chances for Ángel Alarcón and Yoann Cathline.

After the break, Telstar emerged with renewed vigour and pressed forward with purpose. That pressure paid off in the 58th minute when Danny Bakker’s long-range effort, deflected beyond Barkas, made it 1–1.

Telstar’s joy was short-lived, however. Three minutes later, Utrecht restored their lead through Gjivai Zechiël, who unleashed a superb long-range strike. There were claims for a foul in the build-up, but referee Danny Makkelie—supported by VAR—ignored the protests and let the goal stand, infuriating the visitors.

In the closing stages, Utrecht sealed the contest. Artem Stepanov went one-on-one with Ronald Koeman Jr, whose brave block saw the ball cannon into his face, and Dani de Wit followed up to tap in the rebound and make it 3-1.

The home support even previewed next season with chants of “Correia is ours, Correia is olé olé” echoing around Stadion Galgenwaard. Telstar pushed forward in the dying minutes, yet Utrecht had the final say. A swerving free-kick from Jesper Karlsson, struck from around forty metres, left Koeman Jr. with no chance.



