Fan View: 'World Asamoah Gyan Day' - Africa recalls Ghana's famous World Cup missed opportunity

Thousands of people have taken to social media to react to the big incident in South Africa 11 years ago

Eleven years after Ghana’s famous quarter-final clash with Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Asamoah Gyan is once again trending on social media.

On the famous night at Soccer City in Johannesburg, the Black Stars, Africa’s last hope at the global showpiece, missed a glorious opportunity to become the first from the continent to reach the semi-final of the World Cup as Gyan struck a last-gasp penalty in extra-time against the woodwork.

With the score at 1-1 before the striker’s opportunity, the game headed straight to a penalty shoot-out where Uruguay, who had Luis Suarez sent off for blocking a goal-bound Dominic Adiyiah header with his hand for the penalty, emerged victorious 4-2.

On the anniversary of the famous game, hundreds of people have taken to social media to share comments on the July 2, 2010 event.

Below are the best reactions:

Today is world Asamoah Gyan's Day pic.twitter.com/GMORnf7e7p — b4babil (@b4babil) July 2, 2021

Exactly 11yrs today that Asamoah Gyan missed that glorious penalty.



Discuss👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾😒😒 pic.twitter.com/ZJ7LJuNBP4 — //Accostic// (@Arkorztik) July 2, 2021

On this day 11 years ago (2010), Asamoah Gyan did this.... pic.twitter.com/T6a9DwnMIV — ℝ𝕠𝕪𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕪🇬🇭 ☯︎︎ (@Royaltycfc) July 2, 2021

We are celebrating 11 years today...

It all the fault of the Vuvuzela...



Bra Asamoah Gyan pic.twitter.com/LwLKIg1gE2 — Ganyobi 🇬🇭 (@Oblanu) July 2, 2021

Okay this is the first time I’m seeing this image. I felt Adiyiah’s reaction, poor Asamoah Gyan permanent stain on an incredible career pic.twitter.com/yyVarcJRpC — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) July 2, 2021

People who still tweet about Asamoah Gyan’s penalty missing are still not matured and it’s not funny anymore. — FEAR WOMEN💔 (@Son_of_Juliet) July 2, 2021

Can’t believe my first heartbreak was 11 years ago damnn Asamoah Gyan... — Kimberly 🇨🇼🇨🇼 (@tibidejong) July 2, 2021

On this day 11yrs ago. Ghanaian Striker Asamoah Gyan broke our hearts and we’re still taking it in till this day. — Tiago (@tiago_sebago) July 2, 2021

Asamoah Gyan's mental health p3 aaww Ghana 😂😂🤣💔. God save him. — SHATTA BA CONFIRM (MOKO HOO)🔥 (@shattabaconfirm) July 2, 2021

Stephen Appiah: if you ever take penalties again in your life, God will judge you



Adiyah: Tell him



Asamoah Gyan: komot my face with your santo 😌 pic.twitter.com/ZXIQsZrTg8 — General Izzi⏺ (@General_Izzi) July 2, 2021

Me ankasa I don’t blame Asamoah Gyan

for missing the penalty cos ibi 50/50

i dey blame Suarez.. Kwasia boy



Ne se s3 vampire — Mufasa Jr (@Mufasajr_) July 2, 2021

Ghanaians sometimes are very mean, poor Asamoah Gyan permanent stain on an incredible career. It’s time to erase this 11 years memory on ⁦ @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 ⁩ pic.twitter.com/6iaiNPWgBq — Nhyiraba Nana Kofi (@NhyirabaNanaKo3) July 2, 2021