Fan View: "We don't want Kuame Eugene' - Kotoko fan's proposed performance opposed by Hearts of Oak supporters

A proposed musical performance during Sunday's Super Clash has triggered a lot of reaction on social media

Ghanaian singer sensation Kuami Eugene is trending as fans of Hearts of Oak have vehemently opposed a proposed musical performance during the club’s home clash with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Notorious big rival in African football, the two sides are set to rekindle their rivalry in the matchday 31 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

There will be more than pride to battle for between Ghana’s two biggest clubs as they currently sit tied on points at the top of the league table, with four more rounds of matches to go.

Having publicly declared a love for Kotoko, reigning Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, Eugene, a brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level Energy Drink who sponsor both clubs, has been proposed to entertain fans during the interval of Sunday’s fixture.

The proposal was reportedly made by the drink company.

However, Hearts fans, including renowned Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Sam George, are having none of it as they have sworn to come in the way of the musician’s performance.

Below are the best reactions to the development:

Accra Hearts of Oak belongs to the fans. We say we do not want Kwami Eugene to perform at our stadium on Sunday. He can perform at Baba Yara before they leave Kumasi or perform on their team bus but at our Accra Sports Stadium di3r, make them forget kraa. End of discussion.🔴🔵🟡 — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 25, 2021

I beg calm down wai. Your health is important to us all. It's supposed to be a game of Love. I Beg You🙏🏾 https://t.co/VKambENhH2 — Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) June 25, 2021

If there was a more tangible reason to object to this, it would've been understandable. The "Kuami Eugene is a Kotoko fan" is so ridiculous because the owner of the company that's sponsoring the Hearts is a full-blown Kotoko man but Hearts still put together a proposal to him. https://t.co/9PovmNqPZt — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 25, 2021

Kuami Eugene is a Fan Of Kotoko and brand ambassador for Adonko -Next Level,



So if He perform at the #HeartsVrsKotoko Match,

Like.. Hearts Of Oak Will Lose the Match sake of Kuami Eugene Performance or What?? 🤔

I just no dey Understand the whole Brouhaha 😒 — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe (HumbleGangsta👁‍🗨) (@Gedio10) June 25, 2021

You go to stadium with complementary card and you are here sending the company investing in your team away. — B E N J I -- D E F L O M A N (@benjideflowman) June 25, 2021

Can someone give me just a single logical reason to support the "we won't allow Kuami Eugene perform" argument??



Tiwuii nkutiii#fobiamustwin#AccraHearstofOAk — Adanobi (@Great_Adanobi) June 25, 2021

Sam George dey heat Kuami Eugene for one side but still Eugene go bag awards #VGMA22 — Nana 🌴Poku🇬🇭 (@theNanaPoku) June 25, 2021

JUST IN: Kuami Eugene has declined request from Adonko Next Level company to perform at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday before the Kick Off of the Super Clash. pic.twitter.com/PZzUu2dp72 — 1Don gh (@AmistyTv) June 25, 2021

Tangible reasons why Kuami Eugene can't perform ?

1. Hearts of Oak didn't sign a concert contract with Adonko Next Level.

2. All over the world, you can't make an artist who has publicly declared his support to a rival club to perform when the two rivals meet.(rival's home ). https://t.co/35zcRKLAso — WillieDrasty 🏹🎯 (@williedrasty) June 25, 2021

But Adonko next level also sponsor Aduana, so why didn't Kuami Eugene preformed at Dormaa when kotoko played Aduana. Plsssssss — Collins Kojo Adams (@CollinsKojo10) June 25, 2021

If some Hearts of Oak fans like Sam George have that myopic thinking that Kuami Eugene cannot perform at the stadium because he supports Kotoko, then they should ask Dr Kwaku Oteng which club he supports before taking his sponsorship money

Let's do away with that childish talk — Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) June 25, 2021