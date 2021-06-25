Fan View: "We don't want Kuame Eugene' - Kotoko fan's proposed performance opposed by Hearts of Oak supporters
Ghanaian singer sensation Kuami Eugene is trending as fans of Hearts of Oak have vehemently opposed a proposed musical performance during the club’s home clash with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
Notorious big rival in African football, the two sides are set to rekindle their rivalry in the matchday 31 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.
There will be more than pride to battle for between Ghana’s two biggest clubs as they currently sit tied on points at the top of the league table, with four more rounds of matches to go.
Having publicly declared a love for Kotoko, reigning Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, Eugene, a brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level Energy Drink who sponsor both clubs, has been proposed to entertain fans during the interval of Sunday’s fixture.
The proposal was reportedly made by the drink company.
However, Hearts fans, including renowned Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Sam George, are having none of it as they have sworn to come in the way of the musician’s performance.
Below are the best reactions to the development: