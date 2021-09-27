Fan View: 'Tottenham Hotspur made Arsenal look like prime Barcelona'
Fans have taken to their respective social media accounts to express their feelings after Arsenal's 3-1 win over their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
The Gunners needed just 12 minutes to set the ball rolling. Bukayo Saka picked an unmarked Emile Smith Rowe inside the area and the latter made no mistake from close range.
Smith Rowe then set up his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Gunners' second in the 27th minute, before Saka made it 3-0 seven minutes later to ensure the hosts went into the break with a healthy lead.
Spurs managed to get their consolation in the 79th minute after Son Heung-Min finished a Sergio Reguilon pass.
The victory ensured the Mikel Arteta-led charges climbed to 10th position on the log with nine points, as many as their sworn rivals who are a position lower with as many points. The win also ensured Arsenal went above Spurs for the first time since October 25th, 2020.
Here are the best reactions by the fans after Sunday's North London Derby.