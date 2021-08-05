Fan View: 'This is debatable' - Barreto's Asante Kotoko outburst divides opinion

The Portuguese has triggered new discussions on social media after taking a swipe at his own club

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has sparked a frenzy on social media after rendering the club undeserving to be called a "big team".

In a radio interview on Thursday, the Portuguese held no punches in addressing the current state of the club, adding he is ready to walk away should conditions not change.

He only assumed duty as head coach of the two-time African champions in March as the club unsuccessfully sought to beat archrivals Hearts of Oak to the Ghana Premier League title.

His comments have generated major reactions on social media.

While a section of fans is unhappy by his public outburst, others see his assertions as justified.

Below are the best reactions:

Barreto?



Someone who hasn't even won a CHAMBER Pot All his life as a coach, making these comments about Asante Kotoko



Lord have Mercy — Chief Seidu Adamu 🇬🇭 (@Chiefseiduadamu) August 5, 2021

It's not funny anymore.



I don't want to talk about Barreto because he's still the head coach of Asante Kotoko.#WeMove ✅ pic.twitter.com/OARhsUkDwZ — BERKO Richard (@BerkoRich) August 5, 2021

Mariano Barreto is right on so many things he said today. Even if he gets sacked, the club shouldn’t ignore the areas he complained about and employ a coach who wouldn’t mind working under those circumstances. The “big name and not a big club” comment is sadly true. — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) August 5, 2021

This is debatable! Asante Kotoko in recent times are just living in their own shadows! This coming from the Head of the technical team is unfortunate but that's the truth! https://t.co/7oP1cY6Od6 — Drilz (@OseiAfiriyie) August 5, 2021

I'm glad Asamoah Gyan chose Legon Cities FC over Asante Kotoko. After all Kotoko Coach Mariano Barreto told Nhyira FM, "Asante Kotoko is a big name, not a big team." A club where players don't even have a place of convenience to defecate at their training grounds (Adako Jachie). pic.twitter.com/MGVCYxBuif — Dennis Mirpuri (@MirpuriDennis) August 5, 2021

Last week, my senior @Fentuo_ said Asante Kotoko must ban Mariano Barreto from speaking and granting interviews.



Today, the Portuguese trainer in an interview with Nhyira FM said "Asante Kotoko is just a big name and not a big club".



Is the club in tatters?



Hmmm — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) August 5, 2021

Is Barreto still at post as Asante Kotoko head coach? — de-Graft Äyälä 👩‍💻📸 (@deGraftAyala) August 5, 2021

Mariano Barreto says Asante Kotoko management told him before he came to Ghana that the Adako Jachie would be ready in 2-3 weeks. — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) August 5, 2021

Man be saying the painful truth but is being tagged as a bad employee.

Mariano Barreto you do all — NKETIAH 73 (@JoshNketKonadu) August 5, 2021

Coach Mariano Barreto doing the Lord's work. pic.twitter.com/9mEjJGo4YQ — Delali_Esq🇬🇭🇯🇲 (@BrezzSpecialist) August 5, 2021