Fan View: 'This is debatable' - Barreto's Asante Kotoko outburst divides opinion
Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has sparked a frenzy on social media after rendering the club undeserving to be called a "big team".
In a radio interview on Thursday, the Portuguese held no punches in addressing the current state of the club, adding he is ready to walk away should conditions not change.
He only assumed duty as head coach of the two-time African champions in March as the club unsuccessfully sought to beat archrivals Hearts of Oak to the Ghana Premier League title.
His comments have generated major reactions on social media.
While a section of fans is unhappy by his public outburst, others see his assertions as justified.
Below are the best reactions: