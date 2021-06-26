Meaning is read into an unusual appearance of a rainbow in Accra on the eve of the Super Clash

On the eve of the biggest match of the domestic Ghana football calendar, a rainbow after a heavy downpour in Accra has generated a frenzy on social media.

On Sunday, Hearts of Oak are set to welcome archrivals Asante Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium for a matchday 31 showdown in the Ghana Premier League.

With both teams tied on points atop the league table with only four more rounds of matches to end the season, a win will not only earn bragging rights but could also prove the difference in the fierce battle for the title.

A day to the big game, popularly called the Super Clash, Hearts fans are excited following a rare appearance of a rainbow after heavy rain.

Hearts are also called the Rainbow Boys and their home jerseys are typically decorated with rainbow colours.

For this, The Phobians are reading meaning into Saturday's rainbow in Accra, suggesting it is a good omen.

Below are the best social media posts in the countdown to Ghana's version of El Clasico:

Rainining in Accra and the rainbow is all over. Is this a sign or it should have come on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/KaoNsVXJKr — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 26, 2021

A rainbow on the eve of the #SuperClash? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YWmQTbazGQ — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 26, 2021

It's not about the Rainbow oooo



It is about who scores the FIRST GOAL tomorrow pic.twitter.com/KDnWRu8hd6 — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) June 26, 2021

if u come this side of the town its #SuperCrush not #SuperClash. — r2bees and fokn bois loyalist. (@etchyFingers) June 26, 2021

Fabulous!!!!!!

Asante Kotoko!!!!

Wo kum Apem Apem B3ba#SuperClash pic.twitter.com/ae8JjQ2Vew — Adehyie Brew 👑 (@odurovincentia) June 26, 2021

One minute biaa na Fabio Gama naa mu cmon the porcupine warriors #SuperClash — Kobina Appiah (@appiahkobina) June 26, 2021

I am in the kitchen cooking. Small time e go don wai. #HeartsKotoko pic.twitter.com/z8Fqhig2HC — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 26, 2021

At the end is all about Love❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/1hF4msQtpJ — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 26, 2021

Asante Kotoko - The Red Devils of Ghana football 🔥🔥👹👹🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹#SuperClash pic.twitter.com/CQiN06LtfP — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) June 26, 2021

My bae and I tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium 😃🔴⚪️🔴 #SuperClash pic.twitter.com/10lKUiCiWc — itz_korsonagyimi (@wo_p3_as3m) June 26, 2021

Eiii.. this match should be over na im tired #SuperClash — Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) June 26, 2021