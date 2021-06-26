Fan View: 'The sign is clear' - Rare rainbow triggers excitement ahead of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko clash
On the eve of the biggest match of the domestic Ghana football calendar, a rainbow after a heavy downpour in Accra has generated a frenzy on social media.
On Sunday, Hearts of Oak are set to welcome archrivals Asante Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium for a matchday 31 showdown in the Ghana Premier League.
With both teams tied on points atop the league table with only four more rounds of matches to end the season, a win will not only earn bragging rights but could also prove the difference in the fierce battle for the title.
A day to the big game, popularly called the Super Clash, Hearts fans are excited following a rare appearance of a rainbow after heavy rain.
Hearts are also called the Rainbow Boys and their home jerseys are typically decorated with rainbow colours.
For this, The Phobians are reading meaning into Saturday's rainbow in Accra, suggesting it is a good omen.
Below are the best social media posts in the countdown to Ghana's version of El Clasico: