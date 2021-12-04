Fan View: ‘The professor flawed’ – Ghanaians mock South Africa after Fifa dismisses protest
News that South Africa’s protest against Ghana, following their meeting in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, has been dismissed has been greeted by excitement in the West African country.
Last month, the Black Stars hosted Bafana in a must-win game on the final matchday of the African zone group stage qualifiers, a first-half Andre Ayew penalty earning Milovan Rajevac’s side a 1-0 win and guaranteeing them a passage to the third and final phase of the road to Qatar.
South Africa, though, believed they were handed a raw deal by Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye, chiefly his penalty call after Daniel Amartey went down under the challenge of Rushine De Reuck, and went on to file a protest at Fifa.
On Friday, the world football governing body made a pronouncement dismissing South Africa’s appeal.
The news was expectedly welcome for Ghana fans, most of whom have taken to social media to share their joy. Below are some of the best reactions:
