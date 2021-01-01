Fan View: Salifu’s late inclusion provokes more backlash after Ghana make U23 squad U-turn
There was nothing but criticism as Ghanaians woke up to see an updated list of players called up for the West African nation’s upcoming international U23 friendly fixture against Japan.
On Thursday night, the Ghana Football Association unveiled a roster of provisional players for back-to-back matches against the Asians on June 4 and 8.
Featuring a blend of foreign and home-based players, Paa Kwasi Fabin’s squad raised several questions.
Poland-based attacker Yaw Yeboah was included in the squad despite being 24 years of age, one year younger than Asante Kotoko defender Yussif Mubarik, according to Transfermarkt, who also made the list.
New-kid on the block Abdul Issahaku Fatawu was also included in the squad despite being earlier listed among Ghana’s 30-man senior team for upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.
One of the major talking points was the exclusion of in-form Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim, who has won successive Man of the Match awards in his last two Premier League appearances for the Phobians.
On Friday, however, the list of players on the GFA’s website was different as Ibrahim was included, as were Asante Kotoko left-back Moro Ibrahim and a few other new names.
Issahaku was also no longer on the list, while Frank Amoabeng, who was earlier wrongfully listed as a player of Serie C outfit Novara, saw his club changed to fourth tier side Cerignola.
Many took to social media to express their thoughts on the development:
If it takes a public outcry before players who deserve callups into national teams get included via "updated lists", then problem dey.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) May 14, 2021
This week, CK Akonnor urged media to stop being negative about national teams. But how can this happen when these weird things happen? How? pic.twitter.com/wMektTWken
So coach released a list to the press , press makes noise and the next day player is included 😄😄😄.... interesting !! They hypocrisy of y’all... https://t.co/HSBsG1fYWC— CONSIGLIERE 🇬🇭🇸🇪 (@Reuben_Ayarna) May 14, 2021
These days, it is difficult to question players call up to national teams because Coaches will sleep and wake up to meet the squad sent via WhatsApp. Their input is minimal.— #TheNabilaShow (@Muftawu_Nabila) May 14, 2021
Don't overkill them wai. pic.twitter.com/KsQcl1xSvq
After series of repetitive pressure mounted on Ghana U-23 coach, Salifu Ibrahim has finally been handed a call up. pic.twitter.com/bMcYhDlW3i— Samuello📸 (@samuelloooo) May 14, 2021
Salifu Ibrahim and Imoro Ibrahim have been called to the Black Meteors.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 14, 2021
A huge indictment to the technical team. Recalling these players is an acceptance of guilt. Guilt that shouldn’t be felt if you genuinely invited your best players. pic.twitter.com/arwkrarJZr
A very big problem paa— N.B.A❤️ (@__Nkansah) May 14, 2021
They're telling us that the public know better than them 😂
The coach needs to be sacked
Very true.....then the technical handlers are not working well— Skefonzi スケフォンジ (@Skefonzi) May 14, 2021
They don’t know what they are doing 😂😂 eii Ghana 🤦🏻♂️— Christ Is King 👑🙏🍀 (@TerkpeteyDugba1) May 14, 2021
Please the coach never made the call up.— Osei Sarpong (@oseisarpong1) May 14, 2021
Imagine Deschamps handing call ups and then makes U-turn cos of pressure from public? Lol. That will never happen. Same for many of the National Team Coaches elsewhere. The best is to listen in the next call ups— Mfantsemanhen (@EgyaAmakye) May 14, 2021