Africa U23 Cup of Nations

Fan View: Salifu’s late inclusion provokes more backlash after Ghana make U23 squad U-turn

Prince Narkortu Teye
Comments (0)
Samuel Kwasi Fabin coach of Ghana U17
Backpagepix
Many took to social media to express their views on Paa Kwasi Fabin’s roster for upcoming friendlies against Japan

There was nothing but criticism as Ghanaians woke up to see an updated list of players called up for the West African nation’s upcoming international U23 friendly fixture against Japan.

On Thursday night, the Ghana Football Association unveiled a roster of provisional players for back-to-back matches against the Asians on June 4 and 8.

Featuring a blend of foreign and home-based players, Paa Kwasi Fabin’s squad raised several questions.

Editors' Picks

Poland-based attacker Yaw Yeboah was included in the squad despite being 24 years of age, one year younger than Asante Kotoko defender Yussif Mubarik, according to Transfermarkt, who also made the list.

New-kid on the block Abdul Issahaku Fatawu was also included in the squad despite being earlier listed among Ghana’s 30-man senior team for upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

One of the major talking points was the exclusion of in-form Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim, who has won successive Man of the Match awards in his last two Premier League appearances for the Phobians.

On Friday, however, the list of players on the GFA’s website was different as Ibrahim was included, as were Asante Kotoko left-back Moro Ibrahim and a few other new names.

Article continues below

Issahaku was also no longer on the list, while Frank Amoabeng, who was earlier wrongfully listed as a player of Serie C outfit Novara, saw his club changed to fourth tier side Cerignola.

Many took to social media to express their thoughts on the development:

Close