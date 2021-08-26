Fan View: ‘Ronaldo vs Messi?’ – PSG versus Manchester City Champions League draw lights up social media
The Champions League group stage draw has unsurprisingly served up a series of interesting matchups, with a potential clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping the trends.
In Thursday’s event conducted in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were drawn together in Group A, setting up a possible duel between PSG’s Messi and Ronaldo, should the latter player seal a transfer from Juventus to English side City before the summer transfer window closes on August 31.
A meeting between the world’s two iconic football superstars will rekindle their El-Clasico rivalry during their La Liga days with Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Editors' Picks
- Ayew and Amartey: Fifa boss Infantino pleads over release of Ghana duo and others for World Cup qualifiers
- How can Real Madrid afford 'impossible' €160m Mbappe offer?
- 'I can take that risk' - Bafana Bafana coach Broos defends selecting inactive Kaizer Chiefs players
- Fernando Gago: Ex-Real Madrid midfielder now in the frame for Boca Juniors coaching job
German side RB Leipzig and Belgian outfit Club Brugge complete the four teams in Group A.
Other fixtures which have also generated interest are the encounter between Bayern Munich and Barcelona in Group E, the duel between Chelsea and Juventus in Group H, the tie between Manchester United and Villarreal in Group F, and the match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in Group B.
Below are the best reactions to Thursday’s draw: