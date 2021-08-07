Fan View: ‘Pocketed £100m Grealish’ - Amartey’s brilliant Community Shield performance sparks frenzy

Thousands of fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Ghanaians’ display for Leicester City against Manchester City

Ghana defender has been hailed for a solid display as Leicester City edged Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Picked for the first XI owing to a recent injury to Wesley Fofana, the 26-year-old made the most of his appearances as he put in a good shift in central defence alongside Turkey ace Caglar Soyuncu.

He lasted for the entire duration of the game which was decided by Kelechi Iheanacho’s 89th-minute penalty.

Amartey, who was at the centre of a penalty controversy as Leicester beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup last season, will be hoping to keep his starting place in their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Below are some of the best reactions to the 2015-16 Premier League winner's fine day at the office:

How do I explain too my unborn kids that Daniel Amartey pocketed the most expensive 100m rated Grealish and Mahrez for 90mins?#CommunityShield #MCILEI — Eddybless Frimpong 🇬🇭 (@Eddybless123) August 7, 2021

Amartey has more trophies 🏆 in Leicester than Pogba in United ..🤫🤫🤫 — God’s own 🔑 (@prain311) August 7, 2021

Amartey always turns up against Man City, I love it — 4 inches is enough (@Bread_God_) August 7, 2021

Daniel Amartey of Leicester city have more trophies than Bruno Fernandez at United 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SdxPzDJ1Dg — Efo filey 🔞 (@efo_phil) August 7, 2021

Pep is a fraud ..his team made Amartey look like a world class defender 😅😅 — Akplanke The GongGongBeater (@_coldblow) August 7, 2021

Daniel Amartey has FA and Community shield.

He's far better than Bruno Fernandez😂😂#FACommunityShield #LEIMCI #CommunityShield — Different Cwesi (@BigCwesi) August 7, 2021

Like joke like joke elef carabao cup p3 then Daniel Amartey go get everything for EPL🔥🔥 — n_a.t.s.a.m (@_youngdeezy_) August 7, 2021

Trophies won in 2021



Daniel Amartey - 2

Maguire x Lindelof - 0 — Prof. Kojo Kommɛnt  💉🇬🇭 (@benbenaqua) August 7, 2021

Daniel Amartey has more medals than Harry Kane in England — Kanor (@kanorcarboo) August 7, 2021

Daniel Amartey faced Mahrez, Ferran Torres , Bernardo and 100M Grealish and conceded 0 goals in a final? 👑 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) August 7, 2021

Like joke like joke, Daniel Amartey is winning things in Leicester… — Ransford B. Akoto (@rbakoto84) August 7, 2021

100m couldn’t dribble Amartey, lol herh — 3b3fa (@KaakyireGh_) August 7, 2021

Daniel Amartey wins another trophy but the pains goes to Chelsea fans — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) August 7, 2021

Amartey thinking of throwing city flag in the dressing room #Leicester — A_O_N (@Nosamudiana1) August 7, 2021

Amartey sneaking his way to a trophy again😴 — La Hawla🇿🇦 (@ThandolwethuPh1) August 7, 2021