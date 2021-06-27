Fan View: 'Outplayed and outclassed' - How Ghana reacted to Hearts of Oak's win over Asante Kotoko
Ghana’s biggest game of the domestic football calendar lived up to its massive hype as Hearts of Oak edged Asante Kotoko 1-0 in a keenly contested matchday 31 action in the Ghana Premier League.
The game generated a lot of interest not only because it involved Ghana’s two biggest clubs or the two most successful clubs in GPL history, but also because with the two teams tied on points atop the table heading into the showdown, the winners were going to take a significant step towards the title.
In the end, it was the Phobians, led by coach Samuel Boadu, who left the Accra Sports Stadium with smiles as Daniel Barnieh Afriyie’s 66th-minute strike sealed the victory.
Unsurprisingly, there were lots of reaction on social media after the final whistle.