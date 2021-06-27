Fan View: 'Outplayed and outclassed' - How Ghana reacted to Hearts of Oak's win over Asante Kotoko

There were thousands of reactions to the Phobians' showdown with their arch-rivals in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday

Ghana’s biggest game of the domestic football calendar lived up to its massive hype as Hearts of Oak edged Asante Kotoko 1-0 in a keenly contested matchday 31 action in the Ghana Premier League.

The game generated a lot of interest not only because it involved Ghana’s two biggest clubs or the two most successful clubs in GPL history, but also because with the two teams tied on points atop the table heading into the showdown, the winners were going to take a significant step towards the title.

In the end, it was the Phobians, led by coach Samuel Boadu, who left the Accra Sports Stadium with smiles as Daniel Barnieh Afriyie’s 66th-minute strike sealed the victory.

Unsurprisingly, there were lots of reaction on social media after the final whistle.

Small L. Eye clear. We move pic.twitter.com/Gw9HAgiZTY — Lexis Bill (@lexisbill) June 27, 2021

The silence in Kumasi is brought to you by…? — n.a (@thenanaaba) June 27, 2021

Afriyie Barnieh is a star 🌟 #SuperClash — KOFI TEGO™ (@KofiTego) June 27, 2021

Best coach in the land. Samuel Boadu, straight to the top #SuperClash pic.twitter.com/7hb7lwDvP2 — Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) June 27, 2021

Hearts of Oak deserved this win thoroughly. Boadu outcoached Baretto thoroughly. Barnie scored but a complete team performance won the day. Kotoko got this wrong tactically. Hearts can sniff that title. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 27, 2021

Samuel Boadu.



Love it when a local takes a team gives it such tangible transformation. Just reward for the immense work. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) June 27, 2021

Hearts of Oak really outplayed and outclassed Kotoko today, ngl!



The players are eager to win the league — Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) June 27, 2021

Congratulations to @HeartsOfOakGH first league title in 11years well deserved — Kotoko's 1st Son (@JoelHammond_) June 27, 2021

Samuel Boadu has "worked" on this team.



Samuel Boadu is the best coach in the Ghana league by miles — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 27, 2021

Afriyie Barnieh appreciation tweet. Kwerh. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 27, 2021

I spoke about this boy's improvement and how scary he's become. If @HeartsOfOakGH wins the league, he should be wrapped in gold.



What a player. He was just having fun in the biggest game of his club career. pic.twitter.com/rUDYyBpqEv — #TheNabilaShow (@Muftawu_Nabila) June 27, 2021

One word for this boy.

Me: Classic pic.twitter.com/DFv7iqex0f — Sheikh Tophic Sienu 💎💧 (@DeSheikh1) June 27, 2021