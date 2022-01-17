Fan View: 'Oh Sangare, what have you done?' - Reactions after howler costs Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Badri Ali Sangare's howler handed Sierra Leone an equalizer as the two teams settled for a 2-2 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations game played in Douala.

With two minutes left, a harmless ball was played to the custodian; the latter tried to be fancy but ended up losing possession -getting injured in the process, in the danger zone to Steven Caulker who set up Alhaji Kamara for the goal.

The Elephants had started the match on a high and despite Franck Kessie missing from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, in-form Sebastien Haller converted from close range after receiving a quality pass from Wilfried Zaha after 25 minutes.

However, Musa Kamara's bullet from a Turay Buya assist levelled matters in the 55th minute. Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe then converted an Ibrahim Sangare pass in the 65th minute to put the Elephants in front before the custodian's blunder ensured the spoils were shared in the Group E match.

Fans have now taken to their social media accounts to express their feelings after the dramatic final act by the 35-year-old.

Oh Sangare, what have you done? — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) January 16, 2022

I still feel sorry for the Ivorian Keeper Sangare,but am happy for Sierra Leone,they seem to be the Madagascar of this Afcon,lets see how far they will go,their style of play is actually suited to the knock out stages than the group matches where draws are okay — Geoffrey Lea (@geoffiejeff) January 16, 2022

Still wondering what Sangare was trying to do there. — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) January 16, 2022

Sangare reminded me of Khune after zwane dealt with him pic.twitter.com/dDVZjDH1hg — Africa is my home (@Thuso4u) January 16, 2022

You have to feel bad for the Ivorian goalkeeper Sangare and excited for Alhaji Kamara for that last ditch effort to put that in the net. Football can be so cruel #CIVSLE — Bayonle Arashi (@bayonlearashi) January 16, 2022

Sierra Leone snatch a last minute equaliser against the Ivory Coast after a howler by Ivory Coast keeper, Badra Sangaré.



You won't believe the mistake until you see it, only the AFCON can provide such entertainment. 😅 pic.twitter.com/vRcsdHouYV — William Hill (@WilliamHill) January 16, 2022

Sangare thought the pitch was going to help him slide through. Lmao! Pitch bounced my guy back. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) January 16, 2022

Shame on you Sangare, you are not injured biaaa — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) January 16, 2022

I don’t want to blame Ali Sangarè for this.



I think the pitch in Limbe is so bad and terrible hence it resulted in that blunder.



What about you? 👀#TeamCotedIvoire #Sangare #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/PhBffU2KEK — #AFCON2021 ✪ (@MickyJnr__) January 16, 2022

To be fair, the pitch didn’t help Sangare there!! — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) January 16, 2022

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Sangare why would do us like that?



🇨🇮🇨🇮💔💔💔 3 points thrown away — Mamadou N’Guessan 🇨🇮 (@R_selekta) January 16, 2022

To be honest, that goal epitomises exactly what’s wrong with this pitch. The way Sangare dropped that ball looked so weird. Caulker sets up Kamara to make it 2-2. Still in shock. — Dean Ammi (@AlgerianFooty) January 16, 2022