Fan View: 'Now CK Arteta' - Ghanaians descend on Akonnor after South Africa defeat
Ghana coach CK Akonnor is in the firing line following their 1-0 away loss to South Africa in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Monday.
In the Group G matchday two fixture, Bongokuhle Hlongwane's second-half goal decided the match in favour of the hosts in Johannesburg.
The result has seen Bafana move up above the Black Stars on the table, with a point between them.
Unsurprisingly, Ghana fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure by the team's performance, with many focusing on head coach CK Akonnor.
