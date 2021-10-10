Fan View: Mwendwa bears brunt of the blame after another Harambee Stars loss

The East Africans have lost back-to-back matches, conceding six goals in the process without scoring, and the FKF boss is being blamed by fans

Kenya's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were ended on Sunday when they lost 1-0 to Mali in Group E's matchday four fixture.

After a 5-0 thrashing in the last meeting, the East Africans showed a much-improved performance at Nyayo Stadium. They had several chances to score but indecisiveness in the danger zone and lack of sharpness ultimately cost them.

Ibrahima Kone punished the hosts with the team's only strike on target in the 55th minute, after connecting with Adama Traore's pass inside the six-yard area.

The result ensured Mali are on 10 points with two matches to go, while Engin Firat's team have two points from the draws against Uganda and Rwanda and cannot finish top of the pool anymore.

The Cranes and the Eagles are the only teams with a chance of advancing after Uganda reached eight points following a second 1-0 win over Rwanda on the same day.

Kenyans have taken to their respective social media accounts to express their feelings after another defeat in the space of three days.

Many have turned their anger to Football Kenya Federation head Nick Mwendwa, stating it is high time he leaves the office.

Not until nick mwendwa vacate that office, Harambee stars will never perform well. — BRIAN MISOLO 🇰🇪🇺🇸™ (@misolo_o) October 10, 2021

Harambee Stars is a DISGRACE to this country, Nick Mwendwa should leave that office! — Ken Agwambo 🇰🇪 (@AgwamboKen2) October 10, 2021

Don't forget Nick Mwendwa promised to take Harambee Stars to the 2022 World Cup, but knowing the charlatan he'll say he meant to take them as spectators. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) October 10, 2021

Nick Mwendwa after Harambee stars lost 0-1 to Mali pic.twitter.com/ha0g9kY1qM — Gitau (@_ItsGitau) October 10, 2021

Nick Mwendwa will be doing rounds on our media houses this coming week telling you how the problem isn't with Harambee stars or his management but rather the govt and the players preparedness. — Sir Chief 🇰🇪 (@ItsTelex) October 10, 2021

If In Your Neighborhood There Are Boys Playing Some Beautiful Soccer Please Don't Let Harambee Stars Coaches And Nick Mwendwa Find Them. They Will Ruin The Boy's Careers pic.twitter.com/LTflRcLAG5 — Shawn 🕊️ (@Shawn_Tuesday) October 10, 2021

This the Harambee Stars that people fell in love with. Denis Oliech the menace knew to deliver during crucial times. We never used to lose at the Nyayo National Stadium. Nick Mwendwa selecting national team on biasness. Olunga should step up. #NickMwendwaMustGo pic.twitter.com/BaUeMua0ot — Gideon Kibicho (@GideonKibicho1) October 10, 2021

Nick Mwendwa appointed Engin Firat to coach Harambee Stars on a two-month contract. Firat was previously coach of Moldova, where he won 0 matches. Moldova is 75 places below Kenya in FIFA rankings.

We need to start asking whether Nick is just laundering money with FKF. — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) October 7, 2021

This @Harambee__Stars should just be disbanded and everyone go home. — SIR OBIEFTY (@onsoti_brian) October 10, 2021

Harambee stars should be disbanded and everyone goes home.



Nick mwendwa should return to Kariobangi sharks. #Mali — Fidel Kemboi (@Fidel_kemboi) October 10, 2021

Bold of you to assume Nick Mwendwa can take us anywhere as far as Harambee stars is concerned — Mbathi 🇰🇪 (@_Mbathi_) October 10, 2021

Harambee stars did it again. Continued with the embarrassment — Mbathi 🇰🇪 (@_Mbathi_) October 10, 2021

This happens to Harambee Stars and still Nick Mwendwa is in office #NickMwendwamustgo — Dickson Sacha (@DicksonM123) October 10, 2021