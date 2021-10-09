Fan View: Mvala carrying Bafana Bafana on his shoulders and taking them to Qatar

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro was one of the 1996 African champions' best players on the pitch in Ethiopia

South Africa boosted their ambition of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar by claiming a 3-1 victory over Ethiopia in Bahir Dar on Saturday afternoon.

Fasil Gebremichael (own-goal), Mothobi Mvala, and Evidence Makgopa scored for Bafana Bafana, while Getaneh Kebede netted for Walia ibex.

The victory saw Bafana maintain their lead at the top of the Group G standings - a point clear of second-placed Ghana with three matches left.

However, some South African fans strongly believe that Bafana will win the group and advance to the next round of qualifying where they would face one of the nine group winners.

Fans were blown away by Mvala's display against Walia ibex as he dominated the midfield battle and also put his name on the score sheet.

Read how Twitter reacted to South Africa's win over Ethiopia here:

Lord Mvala carrying us on his shoulders to Qatar😭😭😭

The Bafana Bafana captain without the armband 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xvHNanyIwJ — Tlhwai (@Jacmolvie) October 9, 2021

Mothobi Pogba Mvala taking South Africa to Qatar by fire by force. Lord Mvala. pic.twitter.com/DqfPblbJiN — Mmasekepe Matsebane (@SkepeMatsebane) October 9, 2021

'Pogba' Mvala will lead Bafana to Qatar. #BafanaBafana — Diski Magic (@DiskiMagic) October 9, 2021

Lord Mvala single handedly taking South Africa to Qatar — Secret Agent (@SecretAgent_20) October 9, 2021

‘Who sold the house?’



Me in Qatar watching Bafana Bafana get knocked out in group stages. pic.twitter.com/i2yQK5kZb9 — Mooi (@MooiAF) October 9, 2021

Bafana Bafana is not worthy of Don Mvala 😭😭🔥 He's leading them to Qatar 22 — Xhosa 🇿🇦 (@Aphelele_Mtheza) October 9, 2021

Hello Qatar, Bafana Bafana is knocking pic.twitter.com/QWeJwtWc9o — Wisely London (@wisely_london) October 9, 2021

So Mvala is taking south africa to Qatar world cup football will kill you indeed — Sprinter Slow-Poison Baloyi (@sprinte28333953) October 9, 2021

People are already booking hotels in Qatar 🔥🤣 Hugo Broos is doing things with Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/jFldUg6oYm — L. Sojini (@lungstagangsta) October 9, 2021

The promising 22 year old youngstar Mvala taking Bafana Bafana to Qatar😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hkf7LghmBF — I'm Disappointed. (@Ngcebo_ZN) October 9, 2021

As long we have Kaizer Chiefs players in the national team (Bafana Bafana) we will qualify to Qatar 🇶🇦. pic.twitter.com/7sU7xEJ9hY — 🎤 Host Space Footy Tweeps 🇿🇦 (@Footy_Vlog) October 9, 2021

Bafana Bafana waiting for Italy 🇮🇹 or France 🇫🇷 In Qatar 🇶🇦 in the final we got no competition here In Africa #BafanaPride #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/2DvDW8lHhW — Anga Junior🇿🇦 (@angamjuniorr) October 9, 2021

International football is different, a Bafana with Linda " Mercedes benz" Buthelezi won an AFCON . Without him we went on a downwards spiral. With Mvala we smelling Qatar 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/LPTiE1iVXH — 4Peat NkopheMp🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MpNkophe) October 9, 2021

South African ladies it's time to drink water, eat healthy 😋 WE ARE GOING TO QATAR. #Bafana — Queen (@QueenMUFC10) October 9, 2021

Mvala Taking us to Qatar!! That's my Goat!😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 — CHRIS (@ChrisSentsomedi) October 9, 2021

We as Bafana Bafana we just going to Qatar to honour the fixtures otherwise we can easily win this remotely. pic.twitter.com/XrPAXWJNOs — Harold (@_IamHarold) October 9, 2021

TjoviTjo, Congratulations Bafana Bafana. Qatar is calling your name guys. now we have 7 points in the bag pic.twitter.com/IpwvFD9uS0 — Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) October 9, 2021

I remember vividly when people laughed when @ObieSwaden told us that Mvala is singlehandedly taking us to Qatar



Obie you know ball, clear 🤝 — Nale (@Nale34843837) October 9, 2021

Bafana Kaofela. Behind the boys today. The plane ticket to Qatar baf2 🙏🏾 — Jersey #10 (@karabo_tjale) October 9, 2021

I only watch him for 15 mins and woow!🤩 This Guy is good🙆🏾‍♂️🔥



Bafana Bafana to Qatar❤️ pic.twitter.com/q7gmhsPpCt — Perseverance (@MxolisiPersever) October 9, 2021

Bafana Bafana needs to win these 2 remaining home games(Zimbabwe and Ethiopia) and qualify for Qatar pic.twitter.com/097QqudMtS — Mkhothi Mgenge (@Nazomagenge2) October 9, 2021

Job well done Bafana Bafana. We can now sense the smell of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Cheers to Hugo Broos Ball🍾😊#WCQ22 pic.twitter.com/WYWQzVp6WG — 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐤𝐨 𝐃𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐳🍥 (@IamDeBrainz) October 9, 2021

Me at the Front seat of the Bafana Bafana Airplane ✈️ on its way to Qatar For the World Cup pic.twitter.com/MiPY9p0mtJ — He Who Remains✌️‼️ (@Gladwell_OG) October 9, 2021

The Rolls Royce of South African Central midfielders

Qatar getting closer and closer

He is Lord Mvala, the one who changed water to wine, the one who changed Afcon failures to FIFA world beaters pic.twitter.com/7yV7dO0Oyl — Secret Agent (@SecretAgent_20) October 9, 2021

Time to get the vaccine because I'm going to Qatar 💃🏿💃🏿 Danko wena Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Inno 👷🏿‍♂️🛠️ (@Inno_Morare) October 9, 2021

Project Hugo Broos taking us to Qatar pic.twitter.com/sqdYyxkf72 — Kaizer Chiefs Sucks (@themba_le) October 9, 2021

Not everyone must be taken to war.

Africa is about warriors.

People who are willing to sacrifice their body.

Keep your handsome players who pass like they are at Maimane Phiri Games.

Football is not instagram.



BAFANA BAFAN HAS LORD MVALA.

QATAR 2022 pic.twitter.com/8fh2nVI00s — Obakeng Mokgara (@ObieSwaden) October 9, 2021

bro bafana bafana might just qualify for the world cup in qatar😳😳😳 — Lwazi (@LwaziVilakazi_) October 9, 2021