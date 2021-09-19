Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter to finish what Hunt started

Amakhosi’s supporters took to social media to vent their anger, especially against their manager, following their second consecutive league loss

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was at the centre of some trolling on Twitter in the aftermath of Saturday’s 4-1 Premier Soccer League defeat by new boys Royal AM.

It was an “embarrassing” result as per Baxter himself and the fans could not wait to make their angry voices heard on social media.

Their posts were a mixture of sarcasm and straight talk denouncing the coach.

Article continues below

Opposition fans also had a field day, feasting on Chiefs’ woes as the Soweto giants have won just once in three league games so far this season.

Below are the best of the comments:

Stuart Baxter isn't going anywhere.He is doing a splendid job at Kaizer Chiefs FC... pic.twitter.com/R15fAh2mFE — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) September 18, 2021

Baxter was forced by fans to field him nd they conceded 4Goals 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UN2tWPgrkX — Tumelo Nicodemus (@The_Real_Tumelo) September 18, 2021

Pirates and Sundowns let's all gather here and laugh at Chiefs 😂😂😂😂😂 Tyson•Nange • Pule • Baxter • Gavin Hunt • #Amakhosi4life • Royal AM pic.twitter.com/4aGH5kVISR — Mamii💞 (@mami_mahobye_) September 18, 2021

Baxter making them lose sleep and busy with spaces at 8am.



I LOVE IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/p9d2yeSPFE — Luu (@WasOnce_Skinny) September 19, 2021

Baxter is here to finish what Gavin hunt has started.🤣🤣 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/eDLYyGtmkJ — ANELE ™ (@Anele__ZA) September 18, 2021

This is the Victor Letsoalo that Stuart Baxter rejected. — Online User (@Sgadi28) September 18, 2021

Baxter deserves a lifetime contract. We must protect him at all cost. What a man #DStvPrem #OnceAlways Royal Am MaMkhize pic.twitter.com/3fJmmr5WaT — Sphelele (@NsikayesizweZN) September 18, 2021

Stuart Baxter is going end Sundowns dominance” pic.twitter.com/dLfEj23iYS — Pat (@PatBafo) September 18, 2021

Kaizer chiefs will regret not giving Arthur Zwane a chance......Stuart Baxter doesn't have a plan.... #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/0BEvRVXZAn — 🇿🇦L.O Lakaje (@OscarLakaje) September 18, 2021

We want Stuart Baxter to resign with immediate effect #Amakhosi4life pic.twitter.com/R2mMRrb0Bt — Injayakhona 🐶 (@mshodanmok) September 18, 2021

I hope Royal AM went to FNB Stadium 4 - 1 Reason, to get Baxter fired #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/gdyIwzUoOe — MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) September 18, 2021

😥😥 Junior Khanye tried to warn us about Baxter's tactical game approach and we didn't listen 😥😥😥😥.

Stuart Baxter must go plus he was so arrogant during mid-week press conference pic.twitter.com/y7VfjoFZLc — SerameSaWinter ❄️❄️ (@Serame22) September 18, 2021

Baxter played 8 matches lost seven won 1 drew 5🤒🤒🤒 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/oei4XCWk0E — Tumishane Malatji (@TumishaneM) September 18, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs fan's bringing Junior Khanye to Bobby as they want him as their new coach! #Amakhosi4Life mamkhize baxter pic.twitter.com/lCIzGKZRDW — Rio Interlude (@Rio_Interlude) September 18, 2021

#Amakhosi4Life



Baxter trying to explain what happened in the Royal AM game... pic.twitter.com/RiHChBwa01 — John Dough🤑 (@SJ_Ndlovana) September 18, 2021

Am I surprised by the Kaizer Chiefs result?



Look Rob, the quality of the babysitter is not as important as the actions of the family. If we only change babysitters & never look within the family, the children at home will always be crying.



I hope you understand😉 @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/YQqpnc9GRr — Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) September 18, 2021

Junior Khanye later Today :



Nkululeko my brother Stuart Baxter not a Kaizer Chiefs material #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/NhKXSWSxH3 — Paradise II (@RUDECUL_MORE) September 18, 2021

The problem with Kaizer Chiefs is that supporters are more serious than players n management 🤡 #Amakhosi4life #DStvPrem | Royal Am | Man City | Ngcobo | Pirates pic.twitter.com/1Fn5DDiGO8 — Kingmok♫☽ (@Okmalumking) September 18, 2021

Royal AM came ready to nyisa my Kaizer Chiefs then pull out the speaker and jive in OUR yard...😂🤣😂🤣🕺💃😤😤 Andile Mpisane #Amakhosi4Life Royal AM Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/EtWGS9mfx1 — LeratoTheQueen 🇿🇦 (@LeratoLoveMsg) September 18, 2021

Mamkhize should've bought Chiefs once pic.twitter.com/3Ae8RBp3wB — Mac (@MacMabuza) September 18, 2021