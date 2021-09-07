The tactician is currently under pressure after failing to win either of the two games played in Group E so far

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee is not the right coach to take the Harambee Stars to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, according to the majority of Goal readers in Kenya.

The tactician is currently under pressure, early in the campaign, after collecting just two points from two winnable matches against Uganda and Rwanda.

As a result, the Stars are second in Group E behind leaders Mali, who have four points after a win and a draw against Rwanda and Uganda, respectively.



Mulee not the right man, according to fans

In a poll set up on the Goal Africa Twitter account, readers revealed their opinions on the coach, who doubles up as a radio presenter. Some 64% of the voters believe the tactician cannot take Kenya to Qatar, while 36% think otherwise.

Kenya 🇰🇪 0-0 🇺🇬 Uganda

Rwanda 🇷🇼 1-1 🇰🇪 Kenya



Is Jacob "Ghost" Mulee the right coach to take Kenya to 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar? 🤔👇 — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) September 5, 2021

The tactician took over from Francis Kimanzi, who was fired in October 2020, a year after taking over from Frenchman Sebastien Migne, who was sacked after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt , where Kenya failed to advance to the knockout phase.

After being appointed, Mulee has led Kenya in six competitive matches, winning just one. It started with the 2021 Afcon qualifiers where the Harambee Stars were held to 1-1 draws in Kenya by Egypt and Comoros.

He lost 2-1 away to the latter before winning by the same margin against Togo to finish third in Group G and fail to qualify for the biennial competition to be held in Cameroon next year.

Before the matches started, the tactician insisted he is optimistic the Harambee Stars will qualify for the World Cup.

"If I didn’t have hope [that Kenya will reach World Cup finals in Qatar], then I couldn’t have taken this job, always when I wake up every morning I have the hashtag #WC2022 as a reminder and I know God willing we will be there," Mulee told Arocho Live.

"I have checked our opponents and with the plans I have already put in place, and with the support of the federation, I know we can make it and we will qualify."



Kenya will now play back-to-back matches against Mali in October before hosting Rwanda and finishing their group stage World Cup qualifying campaign away to Uganda.