Fan View: 'He's coming home' - Latest Hudson-Odoi Ghana switch report triggers excitement
Ghana fans have been given hope for the most part after latest news emerged that Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is nearing a switch from England to Ghana at international level.
Born to Ghanaian parents in England, the attacker is eligible to pledge his long-term future to either nation, having already featured three times for The Three Lions.
Fifa rules on eligibility allows a player to switch from one nation to the other provided, he has not made more than three competitive outings for his old side and all appearances came before he turned 21, regulations which currently work in favour of the Champions League winner should he opt for a change, which could only materialise in November next year, also per eligibility rules.
Latest news from the Daily Mail is that England boss Gareth Southgate is “growing resigned to losing” the 20-year-old, who is “disillusioned with the English FA”.
Earlier this month, news of a speculated imminent Ghana switch was rife after the attacker, who was recently in Ghana for summer holiday, turned down a call-up to the England U21 side.
Below are some of the best reactions to the latest development: