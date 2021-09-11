Fan View: 'He has more goals than Arsenal' - Gunners trolled as Ronaldo scores in Manchester United debut
Manchester United fans have trolled Arsenal after Cristiano Ronaldo's scored two goals for Manchester United against Newcastle United on Saturday at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese international scored in both halves as the Red Devils took three points after a 4-1 win against the Magpies with the other goals coming from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard. The former Juventus star has a goal more than Arsenal who have one courtesy of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's strike against Norwich City on Saturday.
Ronaldo's second debut set a new record for the longest gap between appearances in the competition’s history - 12 years and 118 days - as his last Premier League appearance was in May 2009 against Arsenal.
Editors' Picks
- 'These are things that should not happen' - Petkovic irked with Kalu, Mensah absences against Lens
- Man Utd considered Kleberson a safer bet than Ronaldo - so why did the World Cup winner flop at Old Trafford?
- Africans to watch this weekend
- Inside Ronaldo's first week back at Man Utd: Influencing youngsters and penalty discussions with Solskjaer
Although he has scored upon his return, some fans feel he is a "glorified scorer" whose pace has slowed and can hardly dribble past an opponent, while others hailed the return of the "king" of English football.
Ronaldo has scored 48 hat-tricks in all competitions in his club career and the first of these came against Newcastle United, in a Premier League match in January 2008.
His second debut has set a new record for the longest gap between appearances in the competition’s history - 12 years and 118 days - as his last Premier League appearance was in May 2009 against Arsenal.
However, some fans feel he is a "glorified scorer" whose pace has slowed and can hardly dribble past an opponent, while others hailed the return of the "king" of English football.
Here is how Twiter reacted to Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United: