Fan View: Haaland - Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea fans want Borussia Dortmund star

The 20-year-old has been linked away from BVB following his impressive performances and football enthusiasts are hoping their clubs can sign him

African football fans have taken to social media to express their desire for Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland to join the clubs they support.

The centre-forward has only spent a season with the Black and Yellows after joining the side from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Haaland has been in terrific form for Edin Terzic’s men, scoring 44 goals and providing 12 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester City are believed to be in the market for a replacement for their club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who is set to end his stay with the club at the end of the season.

Harry Kane could also leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer as he is believed not to be happy with the club’s progress which has also stifled his own growth.

African football fans are hoping the clubs they support will secure the signature of Haaland in the summer as Borussia Dortmund hope to keep the forward.

Personally, I'd prefer we go all out for Kane at all cost but a very close and reliable option is Lukaku....for me Chelsea shouldn't miss out on these two....I'll take them over Haaland. — False 9!🤜🏾🤛🏾 (@tannytolu) May 18, 2021

I think should get veratti and haaland. Lukaku can be good but not for Chelsea. — Wallace Mamutse (@WallaceMamutse2) May 18, 2021

watch kane go to united, haaland goes to city, while we sign oli mcburnie 🥶 — Vik (@LFCVik2) May 17, 2021

Imo there’s no chance we get Kane this summer, I think maybe next season if he was still at spurs but highly doubt it, think our plan was to keep Edi next season and go in for Kane or Haaland season after, for me Sancho, a ball playing DM and a CB and we would be in business — Aaron (@YanitedAaron) May 17, 2021

If we're getting Sancho now and waiting patiently to get Haaland, I can be patient.



We can't lose Kane and Haaland too... That will be madness — Prophet Chijioke. (@ProphetChijioke) May 17, 2021

#Mufc fans busy focusing thier attention on the big names like Kane, Sancho, Haaland instead of suggesting a strong DMF and strong Defender to fill up the team for a complete squad of good players. — SENATOR (@Sen_NickOdozor) May 17, 2021

United fans we want Kane we don't want Kane we want Haaland! This is united we're getting Benteke Trippier and Carrick coming out of Retirement! Be greatful is the message from the owners that we have Cavani for another year #GlazersOut — obe (@Dazzler2909) May 18, 2021