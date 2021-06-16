Ghana

Fan View: 'Gyan did it first' - How Africa reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's new record 

Thousands of people commented on the Juventus star's feat in the Euro 2020 match between Portugal and Hungary 

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's day on Tuesday but legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan would get in the trends as a result too.

In their Euro 2020 Group F opener against Hungary, Ronaldo scored twice in the last three minutes of regular time to seal a 3-0 victory. 

The goals have put him in position as the all-time highest goal scorer in Euros history with 11, surpassing Michel Platini on 9.

But there was another record, which the Juventus star could only equal. 

The Hungary double saw the Portuguese become only the second player to score in nine consecutive major tournaments, after Gyan.

The feat has put the Ghanaian, his nation's all-time top scorer and most capped player with 51 goals in 109 internationals, in the trends too, with many hailing his exploits.

