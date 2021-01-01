Fan View: Greveraars appointment as new Ghana assistant coach to Akonnor raises eyebrows

Many fans have commented on the announcement of a second assistant coach for the Black Stars

Ghana's announcement of a new assistant coach for CK Akonnor has not been received well by many fans.

On Monday, the Football Association, in a publication on its official website said Dutch coach Patrick Greveraars has been appointed as the second assistant, joining David Duncan.

According to the football governing body, the new coach, who has already touched down in Ghana, has been brought in on the request of Akonnor.

Somehow, many seem to doubt the GFA's words, as previous media reports have said the body was looking to see the back of the former Wolfsburg captain.

Akonnor's future has been cast in doubt since he reportedly expressed unhappiness about the influence of FA executives in his squad selections ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.

Below are the best social media reactions to Greveraars' appointment:



I fully back his appointment... Competence over colour. — Portuguese Magnifico (@mrcobbina) May 31, 2021

This may be the first time, a foreign coach will be assistant to local coach.#GFA — Omario Senior (@SeniorOmane) May 31, 2021

CK request? c'mon you can do better — Day🇬🇭 (@buamigp) May 31, 2021

Certainly you guys are trying so hard to push CK out, see some headline. CK will shame you guys — Youngest (@Younges83326046) May 31, 2021

Hmm second Assurance for Afcon trophy 🏆 loading ☺️☺️☺️☺️ — NII MARTEY (@fredemart) May 31, 2021

Did u say CK's request? Keep on framing people for your selfish interest wai — @Bosiako Isaac (@BosiakoAsene) May 31, 2021

He didn't request anything u guys forced on him fraudsters — Alexis (@Albert_Aggrey1) May 31, 2021

Kakra kakra Ck will go — EmMa SaRkCeSs (@bonsu_bonsu14) May 31, 2021

Maaafia tactics to sack CK😂😂😂 — Abass Ahmed (@AbassAh88147380) May 31, 2021

Interesting days ahead — Mr. Aduomi (@AduomiEnoch) May 31, 2021

ohhh no GFA stop this things — nyamekyetheshoemaker (@eugenemalealan1) May 31, 2021

Why not Ghanaian? — Simon (@Simon34866534) May 31, 2021

Job for the boys — ko-jo Bonah 🚀❤️ (@disturb82796046) May 31, 2021

Are you sure CK requested for him — kofi jnr (@DicksonBlay) May 31, 2021