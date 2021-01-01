Ghana

Fan View: Greveraars appointment as new Ghana assistant coach to Akonnor raises eyebrows

Prince Narkortu Teye
Many fans have commented on the announcement of a second assistant coach for the Black Stars 

Ghana's announcement of a new assistant coach for CK Akonnor has not been received well by many fans.

On Monday, the Football Association, in a publication on its official website said Dutch coach Patrick Greveraars has been appointed as the second assistant, joining David Duncan.

According to the football governing body, the new coach, who has already touched down in Ghana, has been brought in on the request of Akonnor.

Somehow, many seem to doubt the GFA's words, as previous media reports have said the body was looking to see the back of the former Wolfsburg captain.

Akonnor's future has been cast in doubt since he reportedly expressed unhappiness about the influence of FA executives in his squad selections ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March.

Below are the best social media reactions to Greveraars' appointment:
 

