Fan View: 'Give us the league already' - Sancho's imminent Manchester United arrival triggers reactions

There have been diverse reactions to news the Borussia Dortmund winger is all but set to become a Red Devil

It has been nothing but excitement for Manchester United fans after news of the club's reported imminent signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho emerged.

A long-term target, the winger is all but set to move to Old Trafford after United and Dortmund agreed a 73 million ($101m) fee for the England international.

He is expected to soon undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

United fans have greeted the news with utmost joy, but the mood has not necessarily been by fans of some other clubs; a section of fans believe he will only prove his worth if he can follow in the footsteps of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz who won the Champions League in his first season with The Blues after a similar famous move from German side Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Below are the best African reactions to Wednesday's development.

Give us the league! it's over for you people..

Sancho is red!!❤ pic.twitter.com/h0qSLkZT2x — sheldon (@ksheldongh) June 30, 2021

Bellingham watching Rashford, Shaw and Maguire come congratulate Sancho at dinner tonight pic.twitter.com/VPKhJ5F5b1 — . (@grizeldawhat) June 30, 2021

Really can't bring myself to be excited over this Sancho move. I'll smile when we fix that striker and DM issue we have. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 30, 2021

Havertz won the champions league in his first season at Chelsea



Over to you Sancho — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) June 30, 2021

Sancho never play one match for us una don Dey diss am already. Nawa o — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) June 30, 2021

Red looks good on you Sancho, Welcome to Red 🔰💯❤ pic.twitter.com/VlPffgj6bs — 🔰Dr. Cyril🔰👻 (@Cyril__kay) June 30, 2021

Jadon Sancho has won most penalties in Bundesliga .



Bruno Fernandes right now: pic.twitter.com/PWdITzBlQN — Mr. Pressdent🇬🇭 (@Bibiniii) June 30, 2021

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. Are you thinking of Champions league trophy?? pic.twitter.com/DkSMyVLRGw — YESU (@GhanaYesu) June 30, 2021

Sancho wey Southgate dey bench una buy am dey celebrate 🤷 — 𝕄𝕆𝔼🃏♚ (@Mozyice) June 30, 2021

Gareth Southgate can finally watch and access how good Jadon Sancho is in the premier league. Selecting Saka over Sancho is even an insult😤. — Gabby®️🇬🇭 (@Franklaar1) June 30, 2021

Over to you Sancho! 👀😆🏅 pic.twitter.com/El5p4tVSED — Kωαme Benαiαh 💧🐐 (@kwamebenaiah) June 30, 2021

Tbvh Sancho is just an average player and I don’t know why man untd would spend so much on him when they got a generational talent like Daniel James — Kevin 🇬🇭 (@wofa_kay9) June 30, 2021