Fan View: Ghanaians react as Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics share spoils
Despite settling for a 1-1 draw with Great Olympics in their derby clash, Hearts of Oak delighted in leaving the Accra Sports Stadium as leaders of the Ghana Premier League.
In the famous Accra derby, also called the Ga Mashie derby, Emmanuel Nettey put the Phobians in front in the 51st minute but Maxwell Abbey Quaye’s 72nd-minute equaliser shared the spoils in the matchday 28 fixture.
Samuel Boadu’s outfit came into the game week at the top of the table but a 1-0 win by archrivals Asante Kotoko over Ashanti Gold in an earlier kick-off on Sunday meant the Phobians momentarily lost their top position to their familiar foes before the commencement of the Ga Mashie derby.
Hearts’ draw and one point earned has ultimately put them level on points with Kotoko but the Phobians sit superior due to a better goal difference.
One of the most heavily anticipated fixtures on the domestic football calendar, the Accra showdown unsurprisingly attracted thousands of followers, both at the stadium and online, particularly on social media, and triggered many talking points.
Notably, Chelsea and England winger of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi, who recently won the Champions League, and whose father once played for Hearts, was among the spectators at the stadium.
Below are the best reactions on social media to Sunday’s epic encounter: