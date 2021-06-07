Fan View: Ghanaians react as Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics share spoils

Thousands of people keenly followed the Ghana Premier League showdown between the two Accra-based clubs

Despite settling for a 1-1 draw with Great Olympics in their derby clash, Hearts of Oak delighted in leaving the Accra Sports Stadium as leaders of the Ghana Premier League.

In the famous Accra derby, also called the Ga Mashie derby, Emmanuel Nettey put the Phobians in front in the 51st minute but Maxwell Abbey Quaye’s 72nd-minute equaliser shared the spoils in the matchday 28 fixture.

Samuel Boadu’s outfit came into the game week at the top of the table but a 1-0 win by archrivals Asante Kotoko over Ashanti Gold in an earlier kick-off on Sunday meant the Phobians momentarily lost their top position to their familiar foes before the commencement of the Ga Mashie derby.

Hearts’ draw and one point earned has ultimately put them level on points with Kotoko but the Phobians sit superior due to a better goal difference.

One of the most heavily anticipated fixtures on the domestic football calendar, the Accra showdown unsurprisingly attracted thousands of followers, both at the stadium and online, particularly on social media, and triggered many talking points.

Notably, Chelsea and England winger of Ghanaian descent Callum Hudson-Odoi, who recently won the Champions League, and whose father once played for Hearts, was among the spectators at the stadium.

Below are the best reactions on social media to Sunday’s epic encounter:

16 days i.e 336 hours, Accra hearts of oak still in a comfortable lead...



Apologies to Mr. Asiedu Nketiah#GPLwk28 #GamashieDerby pic.twitter.com/vvHvHgKU5p — Bright Yaw Adom (@BrightAdom5) June 6, 2021

Callum Hudson-Odoi.



One of the policemen here is bragging that he was among those who helped the Chelsea star get through the crowd and into the stadium. "We carry am so n)) chale. If e no be we like he go still dey outside o."#GaMashieDerby #GPLwk28 — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 6, 2021

If all GPL games were like this like the league go sweet waa.. both teams are fired up for this game.🔥 #GamashieDerby — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) June 6, 2021

The Kotoko supporters here are silent now 😂😂😂 #GamashieDerby — Champions of Europe Again 💙🏆🏆💙 (@SenyoPeterAmega) June 6, 2021

Hudson Odoi should take care of his Ucl medal, I’m hearing Don Bortey legend of hearts of oak is in the stadium — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) June 6, 2021

You are mad at Hudson Odoi for watching Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics match..eeii — Nsawam Michael Scofield (@OkwasiaBiNti) June 6, 2021

I love how Callum Hudson-Odoi has taken time to come back home. — Sung🔗 (@ndeme_sung) June 6, 2021

Lived up to the hype.#GamashieDerby delivered.

What a game Hearts vs Kotoko could be!! — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 6, 2021

The result is a true reflection of the game, both teams exhibit good football ⚽ to the world, the intensity n enthusiasm of the game was a delight to watch #GamashieDerby — Kaka Leite (@leitekaka459) June 6, 2021