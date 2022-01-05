Fan View: 'Ghana like Barcelona' - Black Stars slammed for underwhelming performance against Algeria

Ghana’s 3-0 loss to Algeria in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations game on Wednesday has sparked conversations about the preparedness of the team for the upcoming continental gathering in Cameroon.



At Education City Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha, goals from Adam Ounas, Jonathan Mensah (own goal) and Islam Slimani condemned the Black Stars to defeat in their first test game.



Two of the goals were results of goalkeeping errors on the part of Manaf Abdul Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi who took turns to man the post for Milovan Rajevac's side.



With expectations for a fifth Afcon title high among Ghanaians, the midweek result has left a lot of disappointment in its wake, forcing many to begin to reconsider their level of optimism ahead of the championship, where the Black Stars are housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



Below are some of the best social media reactions to the West Africans’ underwhelming performance:

I would gladly bring spider man in place to Ati Zigi. He has never impressed me in the Black Stars jersey — yaw obeng (@yobeng) January 5, 2022

Samuel Owusu nu they can’t take him out of the black stars? — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) January 5, 2022

Benjamin Tetteh, Samuel Owusu and Ati Zigi have no business to be in this squad ☹️ — Born a Fabulous🇦🇹 (@kwasi164) January 5, 2022

Today’s a good example of why I personally believe we’ve been overly critical of Jordan. He may not be a regular goalscorer, but his overall game makes him the best striker we have. We’ve had better strikers but he’s the best at the moment. Hard truth. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) January 5, 2022

With the benefit of hindsight the Algeria friendly probably did more harm than good. I’m struggling for any positives from a technical point of view. Instead, the confidence and mood of the camp will take a nosedive. Wish we played a team closer to our level 🥺 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 5, 2022

So much disrespect for our domestic goalkeepers... 😫 — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) January 5, 2022

There were aspect of the game for the Black Stars that looked decent. But overall there is isn't enough quality. At this level you get punished when you don't track your man, that cost the team two goals. Offensively, it's quite blunt. No real pattern. Not good enough. — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) January 5, 2022

Me after Black Stars Match pic.twitter.com/a9fC5aUCe4 — kobby Asare😎 (@RonnyFurgesson) January 5, 2022

Lawrence Ati-Zigi should be out of black stars…who even selected him chale…poor performance always !! — 𝗞𝗔𝗕𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗬 (@joekabutey) January 5, 2022

Ghana Black Stars vs Barcelona FC

Predict scoreline.. — mr (@_mrbio) January 5, 2022

Most useless teams in the world rn



Barcelona

Manchester united

Blackstars



Avoid them. — KOJO FOSU 🇬🇭 (@iamKojoFosu) January 5, 2022

Barcelona and Black stars no difference. Nkwasia fuo — ONUA🇬🇭 (@__Onua) January 5, 2022

Corruption has finished #Ghana Blackstars — SILVA👑Akan Warrior (@MistaSilvaF2D) January 5, 2022