Fan View: 'Ghana like Barcelona' - Black Stars slammed for underwhelming performance against Algeria
Ghana’s 3-0 loss to Algeria in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations game on Wednesday has sparked conversations about the preparedness of the team for the upcoming continental gathering in Cameroon.
At Education City Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha, goals from Adam Ounas, Jonathan Mensah (own goal) and Islam Slimani condemned the Black Stars to defeat in their first test game.
Two of the goals were results of goalkeeping errors on the part of Manaf Abdul Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi who took turns to man the post for Milovan Rajevac's side.
With expectations for a fifth Afcon title high among Ghanaians, the midweek result has left a lot of disappointment in its wake, forcing many to begin to reconsider their level of optimism ahead of the championship, where the Black Stars are housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.
Below are some of the best social media reactions to the West Africans’ underwhelming performance:
