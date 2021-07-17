African All Stars

Fan View: First Kudus, now Kamaldeen - How Ghana reacted to Rennes transfer

Prince Narkortu Teye
Last Updated
Getty
The teenager's move from Nordsjaelland to the Ligue 1 side sparked a lot of conversation on social media

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana was in the headlines on Friday as he sealed a transfer to French side Rennes.

After a fierce battle which also reportedly featured Manchester United, Liverpool, Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen, the 19-year-old settled for the Ligue 1 fold, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

He moved from Danish club Nordsjaelland, who brought him from Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy in January last year.

Editors' Picks

Unsurprisingly, the Rennes announcement triggered a lot of reaction on social media.

Article continues below

Below are the best posts:

 