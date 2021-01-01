Fan View: Fabio Gama’s latest Brazil snub generates buzz on Ghanaian social media

Many have reacted to the 28-year-old’s absence in the Selecao roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay

There was a lot of fun on social media among Ghanaian football fans as Brazil announced their squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying games, unsurprisingly without Asante Kotoko playmaker Fabio Gama Dos Santos.

Some football fans, seemingly supporters of the Porcupine Warriors, appeared surprised though. Maybe, it was just banter.

Tite’s 24-man squad for matches against Ecuador and Paraguay featured usual suspects such as Neymar, Casemiro, Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Alisson, while Manchester United midfielder Fred earned a recall for the first time since 2018.

Gama, meanwhile, joined Asante Kotoko in October last year, becoming the third Brazilian to transfer to the Porcupine Warriors in the last 16 years, and he has found his mojo in the second round of the Ghana Premier League after a slow start to his Ghana adventure.

Last month, he expressed his openness to the possibility of switching international allegiance to play for Ghana at senior level, having featured for his country at U17 and U20 levels.

Below are the reactions to the Brazil squad announcement.

The fact that Fred is in the Brazil squad and Fabio Gama isn’t doesn’t sit well with me. Tite has to come up with a better explanation. — Arthur Boy💥 (@Arthur_boy_) May 14, 2021

Hw3 fabinho then arthur Melo thems kraa no get call up n Fabio Gama of kotoko😂😂 https://t.co/614bdStMah — Sir Kante🐐🐐 (@PrinceBarnes12) May 14, 2021

Brazil release squad wey dem no call Fabio Gama? They're not serious😡😡😡 — Mr. Arthur© (@PaaChicharito) May 14, 2021

What about Fabio Gama

Asking for a friend 🤭 — Delali-Elikplim (@julsdereal) May 14, 2021

This is not fair!



Asante Kotoko midfield general, Fabio Gama misses out in the latest Brazil call ups to face Equador and Paraguay in their upcoming World Cup Qualifier games. pic.twitter.com/I3zKNYe7iM — B E N J I -- D E F L O M A N (@benjideflowman) May 14, 2021

Fabio Gama left out of Brazil squad due to a hamstring injury 👀 — Adom 👷🏾‍♂️ (@AdomOcran) May 14, 2021

Their head coach has come out with an explanation and I quote him



"Fabio Gama is a top player so since these are just mere friendly games,we thought it wise to give other young players the opportunity to play these matches, he will be available in the copa america hopefully https://t.co/gdzRj8KAOd — itz_korsonagyimi (@wo_p3_as3m) May 14, 2021

I will describe Fabio Gama getting a call-up in the Brazilian national team as the Joke of the century 😂😂 — Nana Adasah (@amoatengdav98) May 14, 2021

You people didn't call Fabio Gama 🤔 https://t.co/UJQ7iDsJM9 — Felix Romark © (@FelixRomark) May 14, 2021

These players are there and you want them to call Fabio Gama https://t.co/hAnzOn3lC9 — Jacob Baah (@jacobbaah_) May 14, 2021

Nah, wait you guys wanted Fabio Gama to get National Team selection? — Kay (@1RealKidd) May 14, 2021

You guys dey overhype this Fabio Gama, he no dey play any extraordinary ball kraa mpo — Qaranyne (@tweepk9) May 14, 2021