Fan View: Fabio Gama’s latest Brazil snub generates buzz on Ghanaian social media

Prince Narkortu Teye
Many have reacted to the 28-year-old’s absence in the Selecao roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay

There was a lot of fun on social media among Ghanaian football fans as Brazil announced their squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying games, unsurprisingly without Asante Kotoko playmaker Fabio Gama Dos Santos.

Some football fans, seemingly supporters of the Porcupine Warriors, appeared surprised though.  Maybe, it was just banter.

Tite’s 24-man squad for matches against Ecuador and Paraguay featured usual suspects such as Neymar, Casemiro, Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Alisson, while Manchester United midfielder Fred earned a recall for the first time since 2018.

Gama, meanwhile, joined Asante Kotoko in October last year, becoming the third Brazilian to transfer to the Porcupine Warriors in the last 16 years, and he has found his mojo in the second round of the Ghana Premier League after a slow start to his Ghana adventure.

Last month, he expressed his openness to the possibility of switching international allegiance to play for Ghana at senior level, having featured for his country at U17 and U20 levels.

Below are the reactions to the Brazil squad announcement.

