Fan View: 'Come to Kotoko' - Andre Ayew urged to consider Ghana Premier League after Swansea goodbye 

There have been several responses to the attacker's farewell message to the Jack Army, some suggesting a move back home

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been asked to consider the Ghana Premier League and Asante Kotoko after he released a farewell message to Swansea City fans.

Now a free agent, the 31-year-old is in search for a new club, having brought a second stint at Liberty Stadium to an end. 

Earlier this month, Swansea announced the attacker's departure after their unsuccessful quest for Premier League promotion, but a prompt move into international action with Ghana meant he had not had the chance to address the Jack Army. 

After posting an emotional goodbye message on social media, hundreds of fans have reacted, a section calling on him to make a return to Ghana. 

Below are the best reactions: