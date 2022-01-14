Fan View: 'Choose your GOAT wisely' - Cameroon's Aboubakar hailed as better than Messi, Ronaldo

After captain Vincent Aboubakar helped Cameroon register a second Africa Cup of Nations win in Group A against Ethiopia on Thursday, online football fans hailed him, with some saying he is better than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski this year.

Aboubakar and his striking partner Karl Toko Ekambi each scored a brace as the Indomitable Lions defeated Ethiopia 4-1 at Olembe. The efforts by the two secured Cameroon a place in the Round of 16 as they are at the top of the pool with six points.

Some online fans described him as "captain fantastic" and some took a jibe at Premier League side Manchester United, saying the Cameroonian has more goals this year than them.

Aboubakar has four goals in the competition after scoring two penalties against Burkina Faso in the opening game and the two goals on Thursday for the hosts.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Aboubakar's feat against the Walias:

Vincent aboubakar has scored more goals in 2022 than Lewandowiski, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe.... Choose your GOAT wisely.😂😂🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/FWf9Cy5SnS — Spina w'ibwami. 👑 (@Spinaaaaa17) January 14, 2022

It’s the passion of Vincent Aboubakar for me 🙌🏾#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/1sRGFUD6bV — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) January 13, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar is a true definition of a CAPTAIN.



Another brace for Indomitable Lions!



What a guy!!! pic.twitter.com/QqyEgBvyrv — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️🇬🇭 (@SistaAfia_) January 13, 2022

No better coach will choose Messi or Neymar over Vincent Aboubakar. Cameroon should keep him well. — Ghana Yesu ✝️ (@ghanayesu_) January 13, 2022

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar showing true leadership. That header was sweet and now he has his second goal in the match and the fourth for him in the tournament ✌️ pic.twitter.com/4XReBfpPIx — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) January 13, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar leads by example with a quick brace against Ethiopia



Now that’s a ‘show working’ Captain 🙌🏾#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/akMW0Hr65e — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) January 13, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar carrying the Cameroonian team on his back. Terrific impact 👏🏼 — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) January 13, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar for Ballon D’or — ONE KIND GUY 🇨🇲 🔱 (@Tkthereal1) January 9, 2022

AFCON'S current Top scorer: Vincent Aboubakar.



He's only 29. Someone tag Rangnick pic.twitter.com/SgJSp8F10T — Rene_Otinga (@r_otinga) January 14, 2022