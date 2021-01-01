Fan View: How football celebrated Mendy & Ziyech’s Champions League triumph with Chelsea

The Blues claimed the European title for the second time after defeating Pep Guardiola’s Citizens on Saturday night

Chelsea’s Uefa Champions League triumph has sent social media into a frenzy.

The Stamford Bridge giants were crowned as European champions having silenced Manchester City 1-0 at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao.

Article continues below

Kai Havertz’s first-half effort settled the encounter with Pep Guardiola’s men labouring in vain while trying to get the equaliser.

Thanks to the Blues’ win, they have now won the tournament for the second time in their history.



Below are some tweets on how fans celebrated Chelsea’s success.

Less than than 10 minutes. Not a Chelsea fan but I’m rooting for you people 🙌🏽 — Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) May 29, 2021

Korede said it though. Congrats Chelsea 🏆💙 https://t.co/GBo5UyvRGd — Akorede (@koredebello) May 29, 2021

Omo, Chelsea hold City for their hand o 🙆🏾‍♂‍

Really good defending & counter attacking play — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) May 29, 2021

Drops a blue heart if you are a chelsea fan!!!! Ahhh — CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE 🏆 (@kofoworola__a) May 29, 2021

Chelsea fans that have blood pressure issues should not watch this match. 🤣 — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) May 29, 2021

Thanks for writing us off. Chelsea for life #UCLFinal — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 29, 2021

Big congratulations to Chelsea FC, the best team won on the night. ✅🍷🍷 — Mr Bayo (@mrbayoa1) May 29, 2021

Chelsea don go do jazz ooo....😂😂😂 — Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) May 29, 2021

Chelsea fans let’s continue praying — CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE 🏆 (@kofoworola__a) May 29, 2021

Chelsea fans, all I want you guys to do is trust in the boys, drink water and relax because we’re winning the Champions league trophy tonight.



Up Chels — Chelsea Babe(Chelsea will win CL) (@debbie_chelsea) May 29, 2021

Chelsea for life 💙🥶 #JoorNation — DJ KAYWISE (@djkaywise) May 29, 2021

The Pride of London

The 2021 Champion 🏆#UCLFinal @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/wniglovFRv — G E E H A Y👌 (@IamGeehay) May 29, 2021

Pls just Comment with blue love 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Up @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/pJAi7yis1q — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 29, 2021

Who are the Champions of Europe??? Up @ChelseaFC



A Cup for the Champions and the Drink of Champions @aphrospirit 🏆🥇🥇🥇🥇🤗🥇🥇🧢💙🧢💙🧢💙🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 pic.twitter.com/OCFXhRKIvJ — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 29, 2021

Up Chelsea — Mide (@mide_vicky) May 29, 2021

Chelsea I’m Happy!!!💙💙💙 — Ibn Kar€€m (@Damilar23679367) May 29, 2021

Chelsea!!! — Mr Okicks (@_mr_okicks) May 29, 2021