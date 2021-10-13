Fan View: Bafana Bafana need Andile Jali's experience
South Africa boosted their ambitions of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals by claiming a 1-0 win over Ethiopia on Tuesday evening.
The narrow victory saw Bafana Bafana leapfrog Ghana into the top spot with two matches left and only the group winner will advance to the next round of the qualifiers.
Most Bafana fans were not happy with the team's performance against Walia ibex as the 1996 African champions needed Getaneh Kebede's own goal to secure maximum points at FNB Stadium.
One of the main talking points was the South African midfield with coach Hugo Broos having started Yusuf Maart and Njabulo Ngcobo, who are still trying to establish themselves at international level.
Many supporters urged Broos to call up Mamelodi Sundowns veteran midfielder Andile Jali as they feel that the team needs his experience in midfield with the 31-year-old boasting 44 Bafana caps.
Read how Twitter reacted to South Africa's triumph over Ethiopia: