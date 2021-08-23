Fan View: ‘The gun is too heavy to carry’ – Arsenal fans call for Arteta sacking after Chelsea defeat

The Gunners were handed a 2-0 defeat by the Blues at the Emirates Stadium and they are now second from bottom on the 20-team table

Arsenal fans across Africa have once again called for Mikel Arteta's sacking after the team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier on Sunday.

The Gunners were outplayed by their London rivals in front of their home fans, with first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James handing them a second consecutive defeat, having lost the season opener 2-0 against promoted side Brentford.

The latest defeat saw Arsenal drop to position 19 on the 20-team table and they are yet to even score a goal, their worst start to the season in 128 years.

With the game against Manchester City coming up on Saturday, a number of Arsenal fans in Africa have aired their views on social media, insisting the club should do away with Arteta or else “they will be relegated.”

Below is how Africa reacted after Arsenal's defeat against Chelsea.

if Mikel arteta continue as manager arsenal surely be regulated this season 🤔 — Ràhul (@itsrahulraaz) August 23, 2021

Paul Kagame Waiting Arteta outside Emirates Stadium 😂😂 #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/xAHMhbAUs8 — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 23, 2021

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame wishing he was an octopus; he would have slapped Mikel Arteta and Arsenal Squad at once.#ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/vfTihsgw9i — Carrington Mwendwa (@OleCarrington) August 23, 2021

The process we were told to trust has lost meaning. Arteta and the kroenkes should leave us. pic.twitter.com/UglXxPxqwV — The Ugandan 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@TheUgandan12) August 22, 2021

Sc Arsenal next fixture will be Man city na wataona siku mrefu tena. — Abdifatah Ahmed (@Abdifat881) August 23, 2021

Arteta sees something you people don't see...He just needs time. He has foresight and vision and will take over the League within the next few months. — Mr Asabere ❤🇬🇭 (@AsabereRoland) August 22, 2021

It's been more than 1.5 years and clearly Arteta's gameplan is as delusional as his post game press conferences. Man has spent 210+ Million over 2 seasons, offered contract extension, still set the team up to fail in the final half. Out of his depth. #ArtetaOut #Arsenal #COYG — Siddharth Bhadoriya (@Siddharth_SSB) August 23, 2021

I hope @m8arteta will not be the coach when @Arsenal takes Manchester City. He has to go! pic.twitter.com/tf0BXiIwse — Leboko Mpudi44 (@LebokoMpudi) August 22, 2021

Msimamo wa League. Arsenal tunafanya Vizuri sana pic.twitter.com/BVO6PU5DR3 — Mbonimpaye Ntiyonza Nkoronko (@mbonimpaye_n) August 23, 2021

An FPL Manager with 21 points also wants Arteta Out😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LYC8GV58T7 — Yaba Buluku (@LordInno3) August 23, 2021

Fans who were hounding Wenger out of Arsenal while he was giving us beautiful and effective football with 20 year Olds drove me nuts. But such is life. Well, be careful what you ask for. I salute the Profesori, he's still a football genius! Long love Arsene! — Nhlanhla Dube (@Nhleiksdubs67) August 23, 2021

Although we lost the points and the game

Though this man@SAMBI LOKONGA is excellent

Same spirit BOY#Arteta_out pic.twitter.com/YVL15ygBPa — Denis Muchui (@DenisMuchui5) August 22, 2021

I need this gent to replace Arteta ASAP!#ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/fXtLNTYmSY — Siphosihle (@sihle_nzima) August 22, 2021

Antonio Conte is free agent while arteta has a job #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/Z5DmlrHMjf — Orondo Benson Ouma (@orondo_benson) August 22, 2021

Arteta is the issue, not the decent signings. Get yourself a good coach first, then you'd realize you have a decent team. Lampard should ring a bell.

You wanna progress....#Artetaout — Damian Okodua (@Dharmockk) August 23, 2021

Until @m8arteta leaves My @Arsenal I won't watch another game! Another humiliation! Have been hearth broken too many times... — Nyaegah (@Nyaega5) August 23, 2021

Arsenal fans asking the board to sack @m8arteta after two back to back defeats….,I dont think Arsenal will sack him even if we lose to city …He will only be sacked when the top 4 will be out of reach coz that is the target — Hashim (@Sirzollo) August 23, 2021

Paul Kagame lawyers arrived at Emirates..... Their work is to make sure Mikel Arteta is in jail and to remove "visit Rwanda on Arsenal''s jersey" pic.twitter.com/44MP3fuHci — Dr. Fred Morgan (@DrFredMorgan) August 23, 2021