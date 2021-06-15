Ghana U23

Fan View: 'Are your proud of yourselves?' - Ghana U24 mocked for another defeat to South Korea U24

The Black Meteors were the subject of ridicule and criticism for their performance against the Taegeuk Warriors.

There was another round of disappointment in the air as Ghana U24 wrapped up their Asian tour with a 2-1 loss to South Korea’s U24 side.

Their fourth defeat in four matches, the Black Meteors were undone by goals from Woo-Yeong Jeong and Dong-Jun Lee, making little of Joselpho Barnes’ consolation in Seogwipo.

It was Ghana’s second match against the Taegeuk Warriors following a 3-1 reversal to the same side on Saturday.

Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin’s outfit, who earlier took on Japan’s U24 team in back-to-back games (6-0 loss and 4-0 defeat, are preparing for the 2023 Africa Games on home soil.

