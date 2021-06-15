Fan View: 'Are your proud of yourselves?' - Ghana U24 mocked for another defeat to South Korea U24
There was another round of disappointment in the air as Ghana U24 wrapped up their Asian tour with a 2-1 loss to South Korea’s U24 side.
Their fourth defeat in four matches, the Black Meteors were undone by goals from Woo-Yeong Jeong and Dong-Jun Lee, making little of Joselpho Barnes’ consolation in Seogwipo.
It was Ghana’s second match against the Taegeuk Warriors following a 3-1 reversal to the same side on Saturday.
Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin’s outfit, who earlier took on Japan’s U24 team in back-to-back games (6-0 loss and 4-0 defeat, are preparing for the 2023 Africa Games on home soil.
Below are the best reactions to Tuesday’s match: