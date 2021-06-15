Fan View: 'Are your proud of yourselves?' - Ghana U24 mocked for another defeat to South Korea U24

The Black Meteors were the subject of ridicule and criticism for their performance against the Taegeuk Warriors.

There was another round of disappointment in the air as Ghana U24 wrapped up their Asian tour with a 2-1 loss to South Korea’s U24 side.

Their fourth defeat in four matches, the Black Meteors were undone by goals from Woo-Yeong Jeong and Dong-Jun Lee, making little of Joselpho Barnes’ consolation in Seogwipo.

It was Ghana’s second match against the Taegeuk Warriors following a 3-1 reversal to the same side on Saturday.

Article continues below

Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin’s outfit, who earlier took on Japan’s U24 team in back-to-back games (6-0 loss and 4-0 defeat, are preparing for the 2023 Africa Games on home soil.

Below are the best reactions to Tuesday’s match:

So we lost all 4 games of this Asian tour. I'm sure we learned a few things about certain players we will find useful. Biggest lesson however was the poor coaching. 4 games against 2 teams and same mistakes were made over and over again. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) June 15, 2021

This is how the Black Meteors 🇬🇭 Asia tour ended:



4 games

4 losses

15 goals conceded

2 goals scored



In all I think it wasn't a bad tour despite the embarrassing defeats. pic.twitter.com/9vC4S1RR4c — David Stevenson (@dav_stevenson) June 15, 2021

I hear say Dem dey lash Black Meteors again? They should just boycott the games and run err — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) June 15, 2021

This current black meteors are the worst national team I have ever seen, they lack common possessive skills and can't even play as a team 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Bequin🇧🇷🇬🇭 (@beqwuin) June 15, 2021

So this black meteors ankasa are they proud of what they're doing? — mawulorm bruks (@brukslorm) June 15, 2021

South Korea once again dey lash Ghana Black Meteors for one side — ASANTENI🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@barimahasub) June 15, 2021

Bossman, we didn't learn anything, probably the one thing which is clear is how Fabian is overrated in this country. He shouldn't be closer to any national team. https://t.co/cdj1RGnp1Z — GPL 2020/21 Champs, Hearts of Oak 🇷🇴💙💛❤️ (@Gheneral_Eklu) June 15, 2021

Honestly struggling to see what we learnt from the trip. I keep hearing its part of the process yet I did not not the process from the 4 games. Like I ask myself are we this bad? https://t.co/JuXgnmmoCp — 1stMAN (@adamadjei) June 15, 2021

The biggest headache of Ghana football is coaching. The talent is there but the coaching dier boss does bankrupt https://t.co/MMSEsSBclH — MOURINHO ASA (@AtoQuamina) June 15, 2021

These coaches are old n all dey know is using old methods. I don't blame dem I blame de family n friends FA.

Waa look a player like awako will b on bench n these small small boys will b playing for the black stars. Ghana we no get anywhere going forget — Baristahassan (@Baristahassan1) June 15, 2021

The late we realised PAA KWASI is a minus to any form of player development and coaching in the country, the harder it will be for any achievable success at the youth side. He’s just not good — Adjei_Amoah (@AdjeiAmoah2) June 15, 2021

Who knows, maybe Ghana go do match fixing na this back-to-back defeats diieerr it's kinda suspicious — Kwamina_Quamina (@InkumRobert25) June 15, 2021