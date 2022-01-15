Fan View: 'Are we that bad?' - Ghana fans bemoan Afcon draw with Gabon
Prince Teye Narkortu
It was another disappointing day at the office for Ghana as they conceded late to settle for a 1-1 draw with Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Friday.
Andre Ayew scored to break the deadlock for the Black Stars in the first half but Jim Allevinah’s strike two minutes to full time ensured the sharing of spoils in the Group C matchday two fixture in Yaounde.
Ghana, who succumbed to a 1-0 opening day defeat to Morocco, find themselves third on the table, heading into their final group match against Comoros on Tuesday.
Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their frustration at Friday’s result.
Below are some of the best reactions: