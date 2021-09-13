Fan View: 'Another easy win given gifted to Mamelodi Sundowns' - Kaizer Chiefs players under fire
Kaizer Chiefs.
Many Kaizer Chiefs fans have turned on their players after a disappointing 2-0 Premier Soccer League loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile scored the two goals for the Brazilians to ensure they registered a second straight victory against the Glamour Boys after they eliminated them from the MTN8 tournament in August.
After the loss, many fans felt the players should shoulder the blame as well as head coach Stuart Baxter from the disappointing day in Pretoria. Sundowns remain unbeaten and are at the top of the table with seven points as Amakhosi sit 10th.
How Twitter reacted: