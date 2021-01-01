Fan View: Amartey’s Chelsea ‘disrespect’ generates controversy after Leicester City's FA Cup win

The Ghanaian has found himself the target of criticism for his behaviour as his team celebrated Saturday’s win

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has come under heavy criticism after being caught on camera throwing a Chelsea pennant onto the floor as his team celebrated their FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea in the dressing room on Saturday.

In the game, Belgium star Youri Tielemans scored the only goal of the game to hand the Foxes their first FA Cup title.

Leicester’s celebrations, as expected, continued into the dressing room, with some players deciding to share the special moment live on social media.

It was in one of such broadcasts that Amartey, an unused substitute in the fixture, incurred the wrath of fans.

In a dancing mood, the Ghana international went for the Chelsea pennant, displayed it to the camera before throwing it over his shoulder.

The action has generated a lot of talk on social media, with many calling it “disrespectful” while others have called for a prompt apology.

Some of the reactions are curated below:

The disrespect to that small club called chelsea.😂😂



Amartey is a legend.pic.twitter.com/DdtGMiHBdg — . (@grimptinho) May 15, 2021

It won’t make up for this loss but Chelsea need to batter Leicester on Tuesday.



A. They need to show us some pride

B. What Daniel Amartey did with our flag in the Leicester dressing room was beyond disrespectful & needless — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) May 15, 2021

Either Amartey or Leicester should be releasing a statement on his behalf to apologize. Reactions so far not favourable. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) May 15, 2021

Daniel Amartey might never play for Chelsea in his life for what he did. It’s gross disrespect to Chelsea and he should apologize for that tbh



What he did is very very wrong — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) May 15, 2021

Daniel Amartey is bigger than Chelsea... That's a fact tho — Da Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) May 15, 2021

Chelsea fans in Ghana will deal with Amartey 😂😂🤝 — Teflon👽😂 (@Tef_lon_don) May 15, 2021

If these Chelsea players watch this Daniel Amartey video and don't turn up on Tuesday, then there's something wrong 💀pic.twitter.com/lrZ8gk9q2e — Kωαme Benαιαh🐐 (@kwamebenaiah) May 15, 2021

Ghana chop stray bullets cos of Amartey's antics after de game😂😂😂😁 pic.twitter.com/1B22AG8Lag — Afransi Sub Zero 🔝🇬🇭 (@clementarthur21) May 15, 2021

Chelsea fans bitching about Amartey throwing the little Chelsea flag thing in the dressing room. Your team disrespected the whole of football a few weeks back by entering the Super League. Have some perspective. — Debbie Taylor (@DebbieJane18) May 16, 2021

As much as I hate Chelsea, I don’t think what Daniel Amartey did is wrong 😭😭😭 — Kumasi Sarkodie🚀 (@KumasiSarkodie_) May 15, 2021