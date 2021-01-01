Fan View: Amartey's reported apology to Chelsea generates wild reactions on social media

Many have commented on the Leicester City player's reported move to the Blues

There were a wide range of opinions after it emerged Leicester City had rendered an apology to Chelsea after Daniel Amartey's 'pennant incident'.

Following The Foxes' 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over The Blues at Wembley on Saturday, post-match dressing room footage showed the Ghana international throwing the Chelsea pennant over his shoulder to the ground as his team celebrated their first title success in the competition.

Many called his conduct "disrespectful", going on to criticise the behaviour.

It has been said on Monday that Leicester have made contact with Chelsea to apologise on behalf of their defender, who was also reportedly racially abused on social media by angry fans of The Blues after the incident.

Chelsea have reportedly accepted the apology as the two clubs prepare for a prompt clash again, this time around in the Premier League on Tuesday.

While some have commended the apology, others deem it unnecessary while another section of fans have called on Chelsea to respond on the pitch on Tuesday.

Below are reactions to the apology on social media:

WE JUST HAVE TO BEAT LEICESTER TOMORROW AND SEND THEM TO 4TH



THAT IS THE ONLY WAY I CAN ACCEPT AMARTEY'S APOLOGY✌🏻💯



WHO IS WITH ME ON THIS? — 💙Chelsea_Queen👸💙💐 (@IsiakaKemi) May 17, 2021

This is Danie Amartey , the first rival footballer to provoke Chelsea fans in a while. 🤣🤣 Tomorrow's game will be complete if they can only start this guy. We just wanna see what he can do with the ball, pls 🥺@LCFC pic.twitter.com/2PV9cXIOSY — Tashaa🌻 (@TashaMars14) May 17, 2021

Any Chelsea fans offended by Amartey throwing your pendent, I genuinely hope you’re okay you must feel so hurt 😂#LCFC — Will 🦊 (@holyland2) May 17, 2021

Leicester City have apologized to Chelsea for what Daniel Amartey did and Chelsea have accepted their apology



When I said what Amartey did was wrong and he should apologize, you people didn’t understand — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) May 17, 2021

Chelsea fans getting so hurt by Daniel Amartey throwing a flag 😂



Lads, its a piece of cloth. Get a grip! #CFC #LCFC — Jack Jennings (@JackJenningss_) May 17, 2021

BREAKING:



Leicester City have apologised to Chelsea after a video emerged of Daniel Amartey throwing their pennant on the floor following their FA Cup win.



Chelsea have accepted the apology — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) May 17, 2021

So Leicester and Amartey have apologised quicker to @ChelseaFC than Chelsea have to Amartey about being racially abused... says a lot. Small oil scum club https://t.co/SocuttknwI — Kobey Davidson (@kobeydavidson_) May 17, 2021

The fact they've had to tell a grown man off because he threw a pennant, the world and censorship is getting too much man, focus on amartey getting racially abused by those Chelsea fans on Instagram https://t.co/Cd7OufNr1g — Spencer (@LcfcSpencerr) May 17, 2021

Why did they have to apologise though 😂 the world is going mad 🤡 https://t.co/RfAPztM20H — Kate🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@unbiasedfoot) May 17, 2021

Shouldn't have to apologise for that https://t.co/Ox2UMTOeot — Tommy (@Tommy__MFC) May 17, 2021

how about we apologies to the racial abuse amartey got🤡 @chelseafc https://t.co/fltN4aye0R — james (@jamesbayly_) May 17, 2021