Fan View: ‘Aguero really dressed up as Ferran Torres’ – Fans hail Manchester City wonderkid

The 21-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance against the Magpies and has been praised for his effort

Football fans have taken to social media to shower encomium on Ferran Torres after his eye-catching display for Manchester City in their 4-3 victory over Newcastle United on Friday night.

The youngster bagged a hat-trick in the encounter to help his side extend their impressive away form this season, having now won their last 12 matches outside Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old thus became the youngest player to score three goals in a match for a team managed by Pep Guardiola.

The forward has been rewarded for the eye-catching performances with the man-of-the-match award and some African football supporters are quick to compare him with one of the most prolific City’s goalscorers in history, Sergio Aguero, who has been linked away from the club.

Man City getting Ferran Torres for just over £20m doesn’t get spoken about enough, ridiculous stuff man 😭 — Mod (@CFCMod_) May 14, 2021

So our Golden boy Ferran Torres has scored a Hattrick before Marcus Rashford.

Wonderful!

🤭. pic.twitter.com/Tn31jz5rok — Nwanneka OmecheMcfc (@nwanneka_omeche) May 14, 2021

3:4

We played like Champions 💪.

A Scott Carson outing.

A Ferran Torres Hattrick.

First PL team to win 12 consecutive away wins .

COME ON CITY!#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/shEjPuB5Fi — Nwanneka OmecheMcfc (@nwanneka_omeche) May 14, 2021

🤩 Ferran Torres with a Puskas Award contender! pic.twitter.com/MuHFbtksyY — Alexander Umeakubuike ✊🏿 (@AUmeakubuike) May 14, 2021

FERRAN TORRES HATTRICK SINKS THE TOON



What a game that was, it was a shame that we couldn't get a point but a decent performance nonetheless. We push onto Sheffield United next week ⚫⚪ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/F7Mdkxy7tU — morenufc 🏁 (@morenufc) May 14, 2021

Literally looking back on FERRAN TORRES goals all season most have been one touch finish maybe guardiola already found a aguero replacement 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/3ZUEYXUP75 — Peace Mofunlewi (@P_Mofunlewi) May 14, 2021

What an incredible match, wow Ferran Torres just scored his first hattrick goals for Manchester City, wow what an amazing player



New castle 3-4 #ManCity | https://t.co/RIp5SRfZG7 pic.twitter.com/wIYAKpM9Uw — Immaculate Mbaezue (@IMbaezue) May 14, 2021

Aguero really dressed up as Ferran Torres just so he could bag another hat trick against Newcastle before he leaves 😭 — DanielWhite (@TheRealDanielW3) May 14, 2021

My club 🔵🔴 signed a 30yr old Miralem Pjanić for €60m 😭

Meanwhile Manchester City got Ferran Torres for €23m 🙆🏽‍♂️#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/eb1oIU3luy — Leonard Onochie (@leonochie) May 14, 2021